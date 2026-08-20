Washington Turns Up Pressure on Iran — But China and the UAE Face Crucial Choice

Washington has announced the launch of an unprecedented financial campaign that will target not only Tehran but also its key trading partners in Asia.

Photo: Wikipedia by Sonia Sevilla, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Flag of Iran

Trump Declares Economic War on Iran

US President Donald Trump has announced the start of the "most devastating economic operation in history” against Iran.

Trump called the escalation an "economic D-Day” aimed at completely isolating Iran and directly demanded the "immediate” end of oil smuggling, currency transactions, front-company operations, money transfers and vessel registrations supporting Iran.

"Oil smuggling, swap lines, cash transfers, exchange houses, ship registries, front companies — it all needs to stop NOW. You know who you are. This will be an ECONOMIC D-DAY, and we need all of our Allies to stand with the United States of America to isolate, and defeat, the Iran threat," Trump wrote on social media.

According to him, any country or organization that keeps Tehran's economic channels operating smoothly will face serious and sweeping financial sanctions from the United States. He did not specify what steps Washington would take against such a country and did not name any country in particular.

What Will China and the Emirates Do?

However, it is obvious that the signal is aimed primarily at China, the main buyer of Iranian oil, and comes ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Washington next month. It is also directed at the UAE, particularly Dubai, Iran's main financial and re-export hub.

Dubai has already rushed to announce a complete suspension of commercial and financial ties with Tehran. However, it will be difficult for the US Treasury to enforce this, as transactions genuinely pass through front companies, exchange houses and banks, while their history is deliberately concealed.

The same "fog of war” surrounds Iran's "shadow fleet,” which is also owned or operated by local companies. The sheikhs understand that their eagerness to comply with Trump's instructions could damage the UAE's status as a global trading hub. The war has already undermined that status.

China will also move its purchases into a state of deep secrecy. Beijing has lost Venezuelan oil — and will not receive debt repayments from Caracas — and now does not want to lose Iranian oil or Iranian debt payments as well.

The mechanism for trading with Iran has long been established. Financial transactions pass through China's Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), as well as through numerous intermediaries, including small banks and trading companies that do not appear in international registries.

Tehran Is Used to Trump's Threats

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Trump was trying to distract Americans from domestic problems, including record government debt and rising interest rates, and called his actions "economic terrorism.”

As the Fars news agency notes, Trump's measures are nothing new for Iran. The first banking sanctions against the country were imposed in November 1979, while the beginning of serious oil sanctions dates back to February 1994. Sanctions targeting Iran's aviation industry began in August 2018, while the largest business sanctions against Iran were imposed in June 1980.

Over the past 10 years, following the first stage of Trump's "maximum pressure” policy aimed at completely halting Iranian oil exports in 2018, a record for Iranian oil sales was broken, reaching a level comparable to the period when the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), concluded under Obama, was in effect.

Since Tehran has no intention of surrendering, Iran will most likely continue blocking shipping in the Strait of Hormuz rather than making concessions, seeking to drive up global oil prices and hit the US economy itself ahead of the November elections.

According to US and international media reports, Trump has made high-profile statements about ending the confrontation with Iran or defeating the country dozens of times. For example, analysts cited by NBC News have counted around 32 such statements, while other sources put the number as high as 38, taking into account ceasefires and the resumption of strikes.