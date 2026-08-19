Europe Is Running Out of Water: Rivers Shrink, Nuclear Plants Cut Output, Cities Cut Supplies

Drinking water shortages are no longer a problem confined to arid regions. In the summer of 2026, signs of a water crisis began appearing in countries where rivers, lakes and developed infrastructure had created an almost guaranteed sense of water security. In late July, Moldova declared a hydrological alert and began using its strategic water reserves.

Photo: flickr.com by Хельги Халльдорссон, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Heatwave

Moldova Cannot Do on Its Own

The water shortage in the European country has been caused by falling water levels in the upper reaches of the Dniester River, which serves as the main source of drinking water for major cities. Moldova and Ukraine share the waterway, and it was Ukrainian authorities who first warned about problems with water levels in the river’s upper reaches.

112.9 metres — the level to which water in the Novodnestrovsk Reservoir has fallen, reaching a critical point.

Moldovan Environment Minister Gheorghe Hajder said that a lack of precipitation in the Carpathians had caused the Novodnestrovsk Reservoir to reach a record low. It is now only half full. A year ago, the average water level stood at around 117 metres; today, it has fallen to a critical 112.9 metres.

In recent days, inflows have stood at around 30 cubic metres per second, while at least 85 cubic metres must be released to maintain normal water supplies downstream. There is no other way to make up the difference, so the authorities have begun drawing on strategic freshwater reserves and have urged residents to conserve water.

At the same time, Ukraine has held full rights to manage water resources in northern Moldova since July 2026. As a result, the two countries have had to negotiate to find a balance between equipment failures in one country and falling water levels below urban water intake stations in the other.

Europe Without Water

Moldova is not facing this problem alone. Even some of Europe’s best-supplied countries, with abundant water resources and well-developed infrastructure, are now experiencing serious shortages of fresh water.

Against the backdrop of prolonged heat and falling river levels, Dutch authorities have had to replace the “threat of water shortages” status with a state of “actual water scarcity.” To distribute the remaining reserves more effectively, water companies have changed the operating regime of dams on the Rhine’s branches and have begun opening sluice gates less frequently. In some regions, authorities have banned the extraction of water from groundwater sources, rivers and canals.

By early August, the Delfland regional water authority had completely closed the canals between The Hague and Rotterdam to vessels. Farmers, greenhouse operators and private households were also affected by the restrictions. Specialists explained that without such strict measures, dams and coastal ecosystems could have been placed at risk.

A similar situation is unfolding in Germany, where restrictions on water use have been introduced in more than 100 municipalities. Residents of Munich are prohibited from watering lawns or filling private swimming pools, while restrictions in Potsdam have even affected palace gardens. Farmers have been banned from irrigating fields with water from rivers and lakes, putting additional pressure on agriculture.

The reason is that the water level of the Rhine, the key waterway of Europe’s economic centre, has fallen to record lows in almost 150 years of observations. At the measuring station near Kaub in Germany, the river has fallen to 19 centimetres, while in Düsseldorf it has reached 15 centimetres. Both figures are considered historic lows.

Under normal conditions, around 285 million tonnes of cargo move along the river every year. Now vessels are forced to load only about 20% of their normal capacity. Economists forecast that the consequences of the drought could reduce Germany’s GDP by 0.1–0.2% in the third quarter of 2026.

The Danube has also suffered from the heat. Falling water levels forced Romania to shut down its only operating nuclear reactor cooled by the river’s water for the first time. Romanian authorities also deployed a fleet for blasting operations on the riverbed to improve water flow into the cooling system of the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant.

For the same reason, the Paks Nuclear Power Plant in Hungary has also come under threat, while Serbia has had to reduce its hydroelectric power generation.

What Is Behind the Crisis?

Access to drinking water has been a global problem for a long time, but in recent years it has become acute even for people living in favourable climate zones. UN experts have concluded that in 2026 the world can no longer speak simply of a “water crisis.” Humanity has entered a post-crisis state and is experiencing an irreversible loss of natural water capital — what experts call “global water bankruptcy.”

410 million hectares of natural wetlands have disappeared over the past half-century.

About half of the world’s lakes have lost part of their volume since the early 1990s, while 410 million hectares of natural wetlands have disappeared over the past 50 years — an area comparable in size to the European Union. Dozens of major rivers around the world no longer reach the sea.

Four billion people experience acute water shortages at least once a year, while three billion live in regions where total water reserves are declining. These are also the regions that produce more than half of the world’s food.

4 billion people face acute water shortages at least once a year.

The Future Will Be Hotter and Drier

According to the United Nations, around 60% of the world’s freshwater flows through rivers and lakes shared by several countries. Yet only a small number of countries have established mechanisms for jointly managing access to this resource.

60% of the world’s rivers and lakes are shared by several countries.

By 2030, global demand for freshwater could exceed available supplies by 40%. Experts do not rule out the possibility that drinking water shortages will become a major factor in international conflicts in the future — alongside the familiar struggle for oil and rare metals, and in some cases even replacing them.

The European Commission believes that reducing water consumption and modernising infrastructure can help lower the risks of such an outcome.