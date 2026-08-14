An extreme heatwave in Europe has triggered a sharp rise in spot electricity prices, exposing critical vulnerabilities in the European Union’s energy system. At the same time, nuclear output in France and wind generation in Germany have fallen, creating a power shortage that has forced the market to rely more heavily on expensive gas amid geopolitical uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz.

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European Electricity Prices Jump More Than 20%

European electricity markets recorded a more than 20% increase in day-ahead prices. According to LSEG data, French electricity prices jumped 21.8% to €142.50 per MWh. In Germany, contracts rose 22.8% to €138.50 per MWh.

Indicator / Event Effect and Consequences German prices rise 22.8% Higher energy costs for industry and households German wind generation falls 60% Emergency gas turbines brought online French reactors reduce or halt output Less low-cost electricity available for neighboring EU markets Peak temperatures reach 35–39°C Cooling demand surges as air-conditioner use increases

Heat Hits Nuclear and Renewable Generation

The crisis has emerged from the combination of extreme temperatures and structural challenges in electricity generation.

France relies heavily on nuclear power, which normally supplies around 70% of its electricity. However, extreme heat has affected reactor output. At midday on Wednesday, nuclear generation fell to 7.3 GW, or around 12% of the normal level, according to the report. Operators have reduced reactor output or shut some reactors down.

Germany, meanwhile, has faced a period of exceptionally weak winds. Wind generation fell by 8.1 GW, around 60% below the seasonal average.

Solar power can partly compensate during daylight hours, but it cannot solve the evening supply problem. Cooling demand remains high after sunset, when solar generation drops sharply.

“The situation demonstrates the fragility of Europe’s energy transition. Dependence on weather conditions makes the system vulnerable during periods of peak demand, inevitably pushing companies and households toward unjustified additional costs,” macroeconomist Artyom Loginov told Pravda.Ru.

Expensive Gas and External Risks Add to Pressure

To prevent power shortages and potential blackouts, grid operators are bringing reserve gas-fired generation online. However, gas prices remain high.

Technical problems at Norwegian gas fields, including Ormen Lange, have further complicated the situation by slowing the filling of European gas storage facilities.

Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz have added another source of pressure by increasing the cost of liquefied natural gas imports.

France normally supplies relatively inexpensive electricity to neighboring countries, so reduced French generation can quickly affect electricity markets in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. Those markets may then need to turn to more expensive fossil-fuel generation.

The combination of a high-pressure weather system, weak winds, extreme heat and reduced nuclear exports has created what analysts describe as a “perfect storm”: electricity demand rises precisely as available supply falls.

According to forecasts from Meteo-France, temperatures in some regions could reach 35–39°C on Thursday and Friday, potentially extending the upward pressure on electricity prices.

How Extreme Heat Affects Europe’s Power System

Why does extreme heat affect nuclear power plants?

Nuclear power plants require large amounts of cooling water. When water temperatures rise significantly, operators may have to reduce reactor output to comply with technical and environmental limits and maintain safe operating conditions.

How does weak wind generation in Germany affect other countries?

European electricity markets operate through an interconnected grid. A supply shortage in one country can increase demand for imports from neighboring markets, pushing wholesale prices higher across the region.

What can consumers do when electricity prices rise sharply?

Businesses can review the timing of energy-intensive operations and shift some consumption away from peak periods. Households can also optimize air-conditioner use, particularly during periods of highest evening demand.

Can solar power solve the problem?

Solar generation can help during daylight hours, but it cannot eliminate the evening supply gap. When solar output falls and wind and nuclear generation remain weak, gas-fired plants must often fill the shortfall.