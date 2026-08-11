World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Moscow and Damascus Reshape Russia’s Military Presence in Syria

World » Asia

The change of regime in Damascus has led to a reassessment of the status of Russia’s key military facilities, with a compromise between Moscow and Sharaa emerging as the only viable solution.

Putin visiting Khmeimim airbase in Syria
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Putin visiting Khmeimim airbase in Syria

Russia Has Chosen the Syrian People

Russia and Syria have signed a memorandum of understanding transforming Russia’s military bases in Tartus and Hmeimim into joint military training centers. The Syrian state news agency SANA reported this on August 9.

Syria is taking full control of Hmeimim Airport and the fourth commercial berth at the Port of Tartus, along with all warehouses. At the same time, a strictly limited contingent of Russian specialists will remain at the military training centers, carrying out training, logistical and technical functions. Clearly, a compromise has been reached. Russia has not been expelled, and Syria has not been left in the same position as Afghanistan after the expulsion of the United States, which is something to welcome.

Although Russian forces and the terrorist groups led by current Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa were on opposite sides during the Syrian war, new realities emerged after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024.

Syria found itself on the brink of famine and facing an acute shortage of energy resources. At this point, the Kremlin made a sensible decision. Russia continued to supply Syria with grain and oil, presenting its actions not as support for particular individuals but as assistance to the Syrian people. This helped provide stability to the new regime. To Sharaa’s credit, he recognized this.

Frankly speaking, betting on Assad’s return or that of his successors was entirely unpromising, if only because Sunnis constitute the majority of Syria’s population and Iran has withdrawn from the country.

Russia Will Help Guarantee Syria’s Sovereignty

At the same time, Western assistance to the new regime was conditional on Russia being “pushed out.” Damascus evidently assessed this condition realistically. The experience of other countries — Libya, Iraq and Afghanistan — shows that meeting the West’s initial demands only leads to new ultimatums.

Moreover, Sharaa found a way to obtain money and resources without complying with this Western condition. He began actively developing economic ties with the wealthy Gulf monarchies — Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates. These countries are prepared to invest in Syria in order to reduce Iran’s and Turkey’s influence, and they are not demanding that Damascus expel Russia.

Damascus has also retained not only Russian instructors but electronic warfare systems, Pantsir-S1 air-defense gun-and-missile systems and Tor-M2 air-defense systems at the former bases. This system of control over unreliable armed groups helps Sharaa maintain control over the country and build a regular army.

In addition, Syria has retained Russia’s support at the UN Security Council, where Moscow has veto power. This support is necessary for the international legitimization of the new government.

Sharaa understands that without a Russian military counterweight, Syria risks becoming a de facto protectorate of Ankara, while Israel would dominate the south. Russia’s presence at Hmeimim is a guarantee that neither Turkey nor Israel will be able to dictate all the terms to Damascus.

Russian Defense Ministry Retains the Bases’ Main Function

For Moscow, given the current circumstances and the enormous resources being diverted to the conflict in Ukraine, this memorandum represents the most positive outcome realistically available from what was initially a catastrophic situation.

Yes, Hmeimim and Tartus are no longer sovereign Russian military outposts. The Russian grouping in Syria has been disbanded, while the dismantling of the S-300 and S-400 air-defense systems has deprived Russia of the ability to control the airspace over the eastern Mediterranean and the Levant.

But the most important function has been preserved by the Russian Defense Ministry: Hmeimim airfield remains available as a transit hub. This allows Russia to continue supplying its military contingents in Libya, Mali, the Central African Republic and Burkina Faso.

Russia has managed to reconfigure its presence in a way that preserves its key military logistics capabilities while preventing geopolitical rivals from gaining access to its facilities.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Topics syria
News All >
Now reading
What Happened to America’s War Goals in Iran? Battered Tehran Turns Tables on Washington
Asia
What Happened to America’s War Goals in Iran? Battered Tehran Turns Tables on Washington
Russian Fleet Management Overhaul: Ministry Proposes New Marine Administration
Business
Russian Fleet Management Overhaul: Ministry Proposes New Marine Administration
Fires and Explosions Hit European Industrial Sites in One Day — Is There a 'Russian Trail'?
Columnists
Fires and Explosions Hit European Industrial Sites in One Day — Is There a 'Russian Trail'?
Popular
Azov-Black Sea logistics failure: Russia scrambles to reroute grain exports

Russia is rethinking its grain export strategy due to critical logistics failures and infrastructure damage in the Azov-Black Sea basin, prompting exploration of alternative routes.

Azov-Black Sea logistics failure: Russia scrambles to reroute grain exports
Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea
Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea
Fuel shortages in Orenburg Region lead to retail purchase limits
How to lose weight without gym workouts through calorie balance
Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea Lyuba Lulko Fires and Explosions Hit European Industrial Sites in One Day — Is There a 'Russian Trail'? Andrey Nikolaev Putin Pays First Visit to Kuril Islands, Inspects Pacific Fleet and Evokes Anger in Japan Andrey Mihayloff
Dry wood ash can preserve watermelons and melons until the New Year
Four dog breeds that often live up to 20 years
Retail alcohol market in Russian regions shrinks amid new rules
Retail alcohol market in Russian regions shrinks amid new rules
Last materials
Post-Meal Slump: Why Your Body Craves Sleep After Eating
Risks of visiting China in autumn 2026: What travelers should avoid
Meatloaf in the oven: a practical way to cook ground meat without patties
Chicken Pancakes: You won't believe this savory twist is so easy
Brain's Energy Paradox: REM Sleep Shatters Metabolic Rules
Deer keds surge in forests from August through October
Why skipping breakfast may lead to afternoon overeating and weight gain
Accessories take center stage in Autumn 2026 fashion trends
Saber-toothed cats: Horrifying genetic defects revealed
Trump Yields to Kim’s Demands as US Scales Back Military Exercises With South Korea
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.