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Lyuba Lulko

America's Struggle for Survival: Fauci's Admission Could Pave Way for Seizure of Trillions in Chinese Assets

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Former U.S. infectious disease chief Anthony Fauci is expected to give testimony that could clear the way for Washington to pursue trillion-dollar claims against Beijing.

COVID-19 strain
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
COVID-19 strain

Republicans Fail to Break Fauci

The U.S. Senate questioned former chief infectious disease official Anthony Fauci over a series of allegations directly related to his activities during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he refused to answer the questions, invoking the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which allows a person to refuse to testify against themselves.

Fauci has an active presidential pardon from Joe Biden covering his actions from 2014 through January 2025. Had Fauci provided new testimony and made even the slightest inaccuracy, he could have faced criminal prosecution for making a “fresh lie” under oath. Republican Senator Rand Paul, who initiated the case against Fauci, decided to bypass a vote of the full Senate, where Republicans lack enough votes to overcome a filibuster, and send the resolution directly to the U.S. Department of Justice for possible criminal proceedings. The Justice Department must now decide whether to formally prosecute the 85-year-old scientist. The issue, however, is not the substance of the virus itself, but simply whether Fauci was entitled to invoke the Fifth Amendment in the Senate while holding a presidential pardon.

Fauci is accused of approving, through intermediary organizations, including the EcoHealth Alliance, the allocation of U.S. government grants to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for so-called “gain-of-function” research — the artificial modification of viruses to increase their infectiousness. At the same time, he allegedly knew from the outset of the pandemic that there was a high probability that COVID-19 had leaked from a laboratory in Wuhan, but deliberately coordinated efforts to discredit that theory in the media and scientific community. According to the allegations, Fauci and individuals associated with him may have received bribes and benefited from patents related to vaccines and medical technologies introduced during the pandemic. A number of officials, executives and scientists who worked with Fauci are also under investigation. They may speak out.

China Could Face Asset Seizures If Fauci Speaks

One of the main geopolitical objectives of the investigation is to hold China internationally and financially responsible for the pandemic, opening the possibility of filing lawsuits in U.S. courts to seize Chinese assets as compensation for economic damage. The amount of such compensation is estimated in the trillions of dollars. Republicans are openly discussing the idea of canceling part of the U.S. government debt held by Beijing. This is why China is so actively selling off U.S. Treasuries.

As a countermeasure, Beijing is demanding that Washington allow international World Health Organization experts to investigate U.S. military biological facilities, particularly the Fort Detrick laboratory in Maryland, suggesting that the virus could have originated there and then been brought to China.

The second objective of the Republican initiative is to discredit the Democrats. Fauci was the public face of the Biden administration’s pandemic policy. By proving his alleged culpability, Republicans are targeting the Democrats’ reputation, portraying them to voters as the party that “covered for a liar” and imposed strict lockdowns based on unreliable data, resulting in more than a million COVID deaths in the United States.

Americans have always been highly persistent in pursuing their claims, especially when there is money to be made or political power to preserve. As for the substance of the issue, however, most independent virologists and the World Health Organization lean toward the theory that the virus originated naturally.

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Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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