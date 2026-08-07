Washington's Strategy: Is Cuba Facing Isolation or Integration?

The Biden-Trump transition period has not slowed Washington’s offensive against Havana. By blacklisting eight Cuban officials—including key military attaches stationed in Moscow and Beijing—the United States has signaled that Cuba is no longer merely a regional ideological adversary, but a primary theater in the global confrontation between the U.S., Russia, and China.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jorge Royan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Cuban flags

Decapitating the Diplomatic Bridge to the East

The latest expansion of the U.S. sanctions list specifically targets the conduits of Cuba’s international military cooperation. Among those designated are Monica Milian Gomez, Cuba’s military attache in Russia, and Waldo Perez Cortes, her counterpart in China. By targeting these specific individuals, Washington is attempting to disrupt the direct lines of communication between Havana and the defense ministries of its most powerful allies.

The sanctions extend beyond individuals to state-run entities responsible for defense manufacturing and military-technical trade. The objective is clear: to sever the financial and technological arteries that allow Cuba to sustain its military apparatus through Eastern partnerships. (Editor’s note: These measures typically involve asset freezes and prohibitions on U.S. persons or entities from conducting business with the designees. — Pravda.Ru.)

"The U.S. is attempting to use sanctions as a surgical tool to excise Cuba from Moscow and Beijing’s sphere of influence," political scientist Sergey Mironov told Pravda.Ru. "But in practice, blocking financial channels to the West leaves a state with no choice but to shift entirely to the infrastructure of alternative partners."

Espionage and the Ukrainian Factor

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has characterized Cuba as a forward operating base for Russia, China, and Iran. The White House maintains that Havana's military apparatus is actively engaged in espionage against the United States from just 90 miles off the Florida coast. A central pillar of the current U.S. argument is that Cuba is being used as a platform to facilitate Russian military logistics and intelligence gathering.

A more recent and volatile accusation involves the conflict in Ukraine. Washington alleges that Cuba is involved in recruiting its citizens to serve in the Russian armed forces. Havana has categorically denied state involvement, asserting that it does not participate in or support the recruitment of mercenaries for foreign conflicts. Despite these denials, the U.S. continues to cite these allegations as a primary justification for heightened economic and diplomatic pressure.

U.S. Allegation Cuban Position / Current Status Strategic Implication Cuba serves as a base for Russia, China, and Iran. Maintains long-standing strategic partnership with Moscow. Direct geopolitical friction in the Caribbean. Military used for espionage against U.S. interests. Official denial of illegal intelligence activities. Justification for intelligence-targeted sanctions. State-sponsored recruitment for Russian forces in Ukraine. Claims neutrality and denies government involvement. Linkage of Caribbean policy to the European theater.

The Architect of a Parallel World

The U.S. strategy reveals a fundamental paradox: by weaponizing the dollar and restricting access to Western technology, Washington is accelerating the development of a parallel global infrastructure. When Cuba is denied microchips or industrial equipment from the West, Moscow and Beijing fill the vacuum, fostering a self-contained ecosystem of trade and technological exchange.

Political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev noted that this pressure is forging a "belt of resistance." Countries like Cuba, Iran, and North Korea are not merely cooperating with Russia; they are building a shared infrastructure that includes de-dollarization and the transition to settlements in national currencies. This shift moves beyond mere diplomacy and into the realm of permanent, independent financial systems.

As assets are frozen and access to SWIFT remains restricted, the "Global South" is incentivized to develop payment systems and digital currencies that Washington cannot monitor or control. This shadow infrastructure—spanning shipping, insurance, and banking—now operates outside the legal frameworks of the U.S. and Europe, linking Havana directly to Moscow and Beijing without a western middleman.

"Sanctions are currently acting as a catalyst," international policy expert Olga Larina told Pravda.Ru. "Instead of breaking Havana’s ties with Moscow and Beijing, the U.S. is pushing them toward deeper military-technical coordination. This creates a powerful counterweight to NATO’s influence."

Ultimately, the attempt to isolate Cuba has backfired. The island’s historical ties to Russia and its growing reliance on Chinese resources make a pivot toward Washington highly unlikely. Instead, the "90 miles" that once represented a buffer now serve as a permanent outpost for a multipolar alliance that has successfully adapted to the American blockade.

Editorial notice: The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author. Pravda.Ru does not necessarily share or endorse the assessments and conclusions of contributors whose work it publishes.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.