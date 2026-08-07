Leipzig airport incident: Explosive drone found on Ukrainian An-24 wing

The incredible events at Leipzig airport involving drones and An-24 aircraft confirm the provocation hypothesis.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Jörg Blobelt, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ 20090419410DR Leipzig-Halle Airport

Tourists stepped onto the airfield and the driver knocked down a drone with his foot

Panic reigns in Germany after a drone carrying explosives was knocked down with a foot (!) at Leipzig airport on August 5, part of it later discovered on the wing (!) of a Ukrainian An-24 allegedly fully fueled. The initial version was that it was a weapon.

Today information emerged that the drone had been on airport territory for more than four hours, but standard defense systems failed to detect it. The device was spotted by a group of tourists during an evening bus tour. Don't be surprised — at this regime facility the administration regularly conducts official bus tours under the Erlebnis Airport program, including special evening and night excursions called Nacht-Touren.

Here's what happened: the bus driver stepped (!) onto the airfield, saw a low-flying quadcopter and "knocked it to the ground with a kick of his foot." It later turned out the drone was packed with professional plastic explosive Semtex, hidden in a tin can (!), and equipped with a detonator. It also allegedly carried a release device and two SIM cards. Der Spiegel writes that part of the drone was found on the wing of the aircraft near the fuel tanks. Exclamation marks can be placed in literally every phrase.

The madness deepens

And that's not all of the published madness. The explosive, according to its chemical composition, was produced back in GDR times in Czechoslovakia and was "the main, main plastic explosive of the Warsaw Pact countries." If the "perpetrators" had used Semtex produced after 1991, it would have been easily sniffed out by service dogs or picked up by security sensors on the airfield due to mandatory volatile markers (taggants), German media write.

But even that isn't all. Soon after this incident, a DHL cargo plane allegedly collided with another drone in the air over the same airfield. According to Bild, the collision occurred approximately six kilometers from the airport at an altitude of about 400 meters. The damaged plane — also a Ukrainian An-24 cargo aircraft. Today police are actively searching for debris from this drone. So far the combing and searches have been fruitless.

Germans must approve a course toward their own impoverishment

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, interrupting his vacation in Italy, called the incident a "hybrid attack scenario" and stated the device was assembled with extreme professionalism (in a tin can?), and that "most likely, structures of foreign states" stand behind it.

Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger urged the government to urgently improve counter-drone systems. In the opinion of Czech analyst Vladimir Votapek, the incident represents a direct threat to NATO's logistical capabilities and "one link in a long chain of Russian attacks."

Everyone awaits the declaration of a state of emergency, and starting Monday Russia will await a retaliatory strike, but until then the Bundeswehr will be resting.

But seriously, the crudely organized provocation, unexpectedly interrupted by tourists, is needed to intimidate the domestic population so that it doesn't doubt the correctness of Chancellor Merz's policy of demonizing Russia and providing aid to Ukraine at the expense of cutting social programs for Germans.

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Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.