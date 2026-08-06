October Elections In Brazil: What's At Stake For Russia?

The upcoming presidential elections in Brazil carry significant geopolitical weight, centered on a single question: can Washington use a potential shift in power in Brasília to fracture the BRICS alliance? As the region’s primary economic engine, Brazil’s trajectory will determine whether South America remains a cornerstone of the emerging multipolar order or reverts to the orbit of the Monroe Doctrine.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Eugenio Hansen, OFS, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Brazilian flag

Author’s position: While a victory for the right-wing candidate Flavio Bolsonaro could lead to a "quiet sabotage" of BRICS initiatives to please Washington, Brazil’s deep economic dependence on China and Russia makes a total exit from the bloc nearly impossible. Moscow and Beijing are prepared to bypass a non-cooperative Brasília rather than see the alliance collapse.

The Stakes of the Lula-Bolsonaro Rivalry

Under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Brazil has functioned as a strategic counterweight to U.S. influence in the Western Hemisphere. By championing trade in national currencies and replacing American capital and technology with Chinese alternatives, Lula has turned the "Brazil for Brazilians" slogan into a direct challenge to the century-old principle of "America for the Americans."

However, the October elections threaten this nationalist course. With former President Jair Bolsonaro currently serving a prison sentence for an attempted coup, the U.S. administration has signaled its support for his son, Flavio Bolsonaro. The younger Bolsonaro, an ideological ally of Donald Trump, represents a potential return to pro-Washington alignment. Tensions have already reached a boiling point; in June, Lula publicly urged Donald Trump to stop interfering in the Brazilian election process. By July, Brasília took the unprecedented step of denying visas to two U.S. State Department officials, accusing them of attempting to discredit Brazil’s electronic voting system.

Strategic Maneuvering with Moscow

Facing a polarized electorate, Lula is utilizing his relationship with Moscow to bolster his domestic standing. His August 4 call with President Vladimir Putin served a dual purpose: securing vital resources and signaling global independence. The discussions focused on increasing Russian imports of Brazilian agricultural products while guaranteeing the continued flow of Russian diesel and fertilizers to Brazil’s massive agribusiness sector.

Simultaneously, Lula’s chief advisor, Celso Amorim, held high-level talks with Russian Presidential Aide Nikolay Patrushev. According to Brazilian reports, the two sides conducted a comprehensive audit of strategic high-tech projects. These include:

Maritime Industry: Advanced shipbuilding and naval cooperation.

Advanced shipbuilding and naval cooperation. Space and Nuclear Energy: Joint development of energy infrastructure and satellite technology.

Joint development of energy infrastructure and satellite technology. Polar Research: A Russian proposal for a comprehensive program in the Arctic and Antarctic, including the transfer of expertise in designing ice-class vessels.

These negotiations send a clear message to the White House: Brazil has alternative global partners capable of providing the technological and economic support Washington often withholds or attaches to political conditions.

The Agribusiness Shield

Despite Lula’s diplomatic maneuvers, the election remains a toss-up. Should Flavio Bolsonaro win, the diplomatic tone of BRICS will likely change, but the structural reality of Brazilian trade will not. China remains Brazil’s largest trading partner, consuming the vast majority of its soy, iron ore, and beef exports.

The powerful Brazilian "ruralista" lobby—the agricultural elite who serve as the primary financial and electoral engine for the Bolsonaro family—would never permit a total rupture with Beijing. Consequently, even a right-wing administration would find itself forced to maintain institutional ties with BRICS to protect the nation’s export economy.

Resource/System Strategic Significance Likely Outcome of Sabotage Agricultural Exports Primary source of GDP; key to China trade. China may cut imports or freeze infrastructure loans via the NDB. Fertilizers and Diesel Essential inputs for Brazilian farming. Russia may reduce supply, citing domestic "shortages." Unified Payment System Key BRICS de-dollarization initiative. Exclusion of Brazil from new financial loops; forced reliance on USD.

The Strategy of "Quiet Sabotage"

If elected, Bolsonaro is expected to adopt a policy of "quiet sabotage" regarding anti-American initiatives within BRICS. He might avoid inflammatory public statements while quietly blocking the creation of a BRICS common currency or a decentralized payment system. In this scenario, Brazil would remain a member in name only, attempting to balance between Washington’s political approval and Beijing’s economic necessity.

Moscow and Beijing are likely prepared for this contingency. If Brazil blocks financial integration, it may simply be excluded from new payment chains. While Russia cannot trade in dollars and China finds it increasingly disadvantageous, Brazil would be left isolated in the Western financial system while its partners move ahead. Since there is no formal mechanism to expel a member from BRICS, Russia and China would likely treat Brazilian membership as a formality, continuing to build the new global economic architecture with more loyal participants.

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Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.