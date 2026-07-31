Why America's Biggest Oil Companies Are Walking Away From Venezuela

When President Donald Trump promises Ukraine a license to manufacture Patriot missile systems, it comes as little surprise when Boeing declines. The same logic applies to ExxonMobil, Chevron and other energy giants that refuse to invest in Venezuela's vast oil reserves.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under Все права защищены Oil production platform and pumping units

According to The Wall Street Journal, negotiations remain on hold because compensation claims stemming from past expropriations remain unresolved, while Venezuela continues to offer one of the world's most unpredictable investment environments.

One might assume that, following the removal of Nicolás Maduro and the political transition in Caracas, Washington now exercises direct influence over the country's economic policy. Major corporations see the situation differently. The United States requires revenue from Venezuelan oil exports to flow into accounts controlled by U.S. authorities, with access to those funds postponed until a fully representative government emerges after future elections.

Political Risk Continues to Deter Long-Term Investment

For investors, elections remain an unpredictable variable. The U.S. Treasury issues general licenses for operations in Venezuela that remain valid for only a few months, while the White House retains the authority to revoke them at any time. Such uncertainty makes little sense for oil projects that typically require 10 to 15 years to recover their investment.

If the Chavistas return to power by capitalizing on public dissatisfaction with U.S.-backed reforms, foreign investments could once again face nationalization. Oil revenues could also remain locked in U.S.-controlled accounts, while Washington offers companies no direct guarantee against potential losses.

Venezuelan Oil Bet Falls Short

The reluctance of international oil companies to commit capital suggests that expectations of replacing part of the global supply shortfall with Venezuelan crude have failed to materialize. Venezuela currently produces around 1.1 to 1.2 million barrels of oil per day. Without new investment, the additional 1.5 to 2 million barrels per day that some U.S. analysts projected by the end of the decade are unlikely to reach the market.

Without large-scale development of the Orinoco Belt, one of the world's largest untapped hydrocarbon reserves remains largely inaccessible. That limits future global supply growth and supports Brent crude prices above the $70-75 per barrel range over the long term. Sustained oil prices at those levels would continue to benefit Russian producers and support Russia's state budget.

Trump often approaches multinational corporations as though they were government agencies expected to carry out policy decisions. Chevron, Boeing and other publicly traded companies answer to shareholders and boards of directors, not political campaigns. They cannot commit billions of dollars simply to support White House priorities.

Short-term operating licenses, tariff threats and abrupt policy shifts undermine the financial models on which large energy projects depend. Investments of this scale demand regulatory certainty and long-term political stability rather than temporary political commitments.

The White House may believe it has created attractive opportunities for American corporations by reopening Venezuela to U.S. business. Yet continuing political uncertainty has produced the opposite result. Instead of rushing into the market, major companies have chosen to wait. Confidence in Washington's long-term commitments has weakened, prompting businesses to delay investment until policy becomes more predictable. That growing caution risks further damaging the United States' credibility as a reliable economic partner.