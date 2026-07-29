China, the Philippines, and the US: A New Flashpoint Emerges in the South China Sea

The world continues to witness new geopolitical flashpoints, and another potential crisis may now be unfolding in Southeast Asia. At first glance, the latest dispute appears almost unusual: a Chinese naval serviceman struck a Philippine sailor with a wooden baton. The incident took place in the open sea near Second Thomas Shoal. Even more striking was Washington's response, which included the deployment of an aircraft carrier and an official statement by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Official Navy Page from United States of AmericaMC2 James R. Evans/U.S. Navy, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ USS Carl Vinson

How did Chinese and Philippine forces come into conflict in the middle of the sea, and what exactly are they disputing? Has even the vast expanse of the South China Sea become too small for both sides?

The confrontation unfolded in one of the world's busiest maritime corridors. The South China Sea serves as a vital shipping route connecting China with international trade lanes that pass Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia, and the Philippines. Rising tensions in this region fit into a broader pattern of growing instability along strategically important waterways. Following concerns over the Strait of Hormuz, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Black and Azov Seas, attention has now shifted to the South China Sea.

Unlike a narrow strait, the South China Sea offers ample navigable space. Nevertheless, China and the Philippines remain locked in a decades-long territorial dispute over islands and reefs claimed by several countries.

Second Thomas Shoal at the Center of a Long-Running Territorial Dispute

Where territorial disputes arise, international attention often follows. The latest confrontation once again brought the United States into the spotlight through diplomatic statements and a visible military presence.

Commenting on the incident, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said:

"The United States condemns China's dangerous and aggressive actions against Philippine Navy personnel at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea on July 20, 2026, and calls on China to immediately cease its destabilizing behavior. China's alarming pattern of provocations against the Philippines' lawful maritime operations undermines regional peace and stability and directly contradicts its repeated commitments to resolve disputes peacefully.

We reaffirm the July 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling, which found that China's expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea have no basis in international law. That decision is final and legally binding on both China and the Philippines."

The statement reflected Washington's long-standing support for Manila in the ongoing territorial dispute.

Second Thomas Shoal forms part of the Spratly Islands, an archipelago claimed in whole or in part by several countries:

Vietnam

the Philippines

Brunei

China

Taiwan

Malaysia

Broadly speaking, the competing territorial claims rest on two principal arguments.

The first is based on historical discovery. China and Vietnam argue that they reached and explored the area first, giving them historical rights to the territory.

The second relies on geographical proximity. The Philippines maintains that the area constitutes a natural extension of its continental shelf.

Both positions have historical and legal foundations. Since the sixteenth century, international legal traditions have recognized the principle that newly discovered land could become the possession of the first state to discover it. Over time, however, discovery alone ceased to be sufficient. States also needed to demonstrate a tangible presence by establishing markers, structures, or other symbols of sovereignty. In maritime areas, that presence could include navigational buoys or permanent installations.

A third method of reinforcing territorial claims has been through economic development and continuous occupation.

Military Presence and Strategic Rivalry Continue to Grow

In practice, countries involved in the Spratly dispute have sought to strengthen their claims by maintaining military outposts, temporary fishing settlements, navigational markers, and other forms of physical presence on the islands and reefs.

The Philippines adopted a particularly unusual approach in 1999 by deliberately grounding an aging landing ship on the reef at Second Thomas Shoal. The vessel effectively became a permanent outpost hosting a small military garrison. Slightly more than a dozen soldiers remain stationed there, rotating regularly while receiving food and other essential supplies.

China considers the installation unlawful and routinely attempts to obstruct Philippine resupply missions. These encounters have occasionally evolved into dramatic maritime standoffs that attract journalists from around the world.

During one such confrontation, a Chinese serviceman struck a Philippine sailor on the head with a wooden baton. Based on the information available, the incident did not escalate further. Several days later, however, another confrontation occurred at a separate disputed location, where Chinese vessels used water cannons against Philippine patrol ships.

These two incidents prompted Washington's strong reaction.

The Philippines has long maintained close ties with the United States. The islands were once an American colony, and around four million U.S. citizens trace their family origins to the Philippines.

The two countries also maintain extensive military cooperation through numerous bilateral agreements. At the same time, experts note that none of those agreements explicitly obligates the United States to intervene militarily if the Philippines becomes involved in an armed conflict.

Military cooperation has nevertheless expanded rapidly in recent years. The two allies conduct regular joint exercises, and several years ago the United States deployed the Typhon missile system to the Philippines. The launcher is capable of firing ground-based missiles with ranges of up to 5,500 kilometers, a move that drew strong criticism from Beijing.

From a purely geographical perspective, China lies roughly 1,000 kilometers from the disputed islands, while parts of the Philippine archipelago are located only around 100 kilometers away, depending on the specific island.

At the same time, geopolitical influence often extends beyond geography alone. The Philippines has become an increasingly important element of Southeast Asia's security architecture, assuming a strategic role in the regional balance of power vis-à-vis China.

The dispute carries additional significance because the Spratly Islands are believed to contain substantial hydrocarbon reserves. Several years ago, China and the Philippines discussed jointly developing local oil and gas resources under a proposed 60/40 arrangement. Manila ultimately declined to proceed with the project.

The latest confrontation raises fresh questions about future developments. Some observers believe Beijing may be testing Washington's response to a possible military escalation in the region. For now, the response has consisted of strong diplomatic statements from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the deployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier.