South Korea Puts Peace Before Denuclearization in Major Shift Toward North Korea

On the eve of the announcement, official sources in South Korea declared a major shift in the country's approach toward its northern neighbor. Whereas Seoul had previously maintained that North Korea's unconditional denuclearization should come first, the new priority is reaching a peace agreement, with denuclearization to follow afterward. At a time of growing global confrontation, such statements sound both unexpected and encouraging.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved War Memorial of the Republic of Korea, Seoul

Unexpected, because for most of their history the two Korean states have remained locked in confrontation. First came a devastating war, followed by decades of a situation that could best be described as "neither war nor peace." Judging by the direction of global events, one might have expected the Korean conflict to continue moving toward greater tension. Instead, Seoul made a surprising announcement.

Seoul Changes Its Strategic Priorities

"Over the past year, the administration of Lee Jae-myung has effectively abandoned the previous government's policy of pursuing denuclearization first and has shifted to a policy that prioritizes peace," said Unification Minister Chung Dong-young.

Meanwhile, North Korea has spent recent decades steadily advancing its nuclear program while regularly conducting ballistic missile launches into remote areas of the world's oceans.

Donald Trump, who in 2017 attempted to confront North Korea by deploying a U.S. carrier strike group, later met peacefully with Kim Jong Un in Singapore before following up with another meeting directly at the inter-Korean border.

South Korea pursued a less theatrical policy than Trump but also sought opportunities for dialogue. Relations began deteriorating again in 2022 after Yoon Suk Yeol came to power. The country then experienced a political crisis, an attempted military takeover, and in 2025 Lee Jae-myung, a liberal politician, assumed the presidency.

The Security Environment Has Changed

Strictly speaking, describing North Korea as the sole source of militarization during this period would be inaccurate. South Korea itself was going through a severe political and military crisis, while the broader international environment became increasingly unstable. Under such circumstances, any sovereign state unwilling to follow another country's agenda would naturally seek to strengthen its defense capabilities.

Nor is South Korea merely the land of popular television dramas, automobiles, and consumer electronics. It is also one of the world's leading arms manufacturers, and its military consistently ranks among the strongest globally, although such rankings should always be viewed with caution.

South Korea has also long served as a strategic platform for the United States, hosting American military bases and missile defense systems. Determining who bears responsibility for the latest cycle of militarization and confrontation is therefore far from straightforward. One notable example was the deployment of the U.S. THAAD missile defense system in South Korea in 2017, a move that significantly heightened regional tensions.

This reflects the classic Thucydides Trap, in which two rivals, fearing each other's growing strength, accelerate their own military buildups.

Adding further tension was Kim Jong Un's declaration that peaceful reunification between the two Koreas was no longer possible, along with his designation of South Korea as a hostile state that should ultimately be destroyed.

Why Seoul Is Changing Course

Against this backdrop, Seoul's new position raises an obvious question: what has changed?

To begin with, South Korea's leadership changed a year ago. The country is now governed by a more liberal administration, one that is not inclined toward confrontation.

Moreover, the current government has also sought to improve relations with Russia. Although Seoul joined anti-Russian sanctions, it has maintained a relatively restrained public position toward Moscow. At the same time, new forms of cooperation have begun to emerge, including South Korea's intention to send a trial container vessel to Europe via the Northern Sea Route.

It is a pragmatic decision, considering that shipping routes through the Middle East remain exposed to constant risks. The situation could become even more complicated if tensions escalate between Pakistan and India or in the Strait of Malacca between Malaysia and Indonesia.

The growing U.S.-China rivalry, reflected in the creation of the AUKUS security partnership, also appears to hold little appeal in Seoul. South Korea is unlikely to want to repeat Ukraine's experience by becoming a frontline state confronting both North Korea and China. This helps explain its desire to reduce tensions with Pyongyang.

Another symbolic gesture is Seoul's decision to reduce the buffer zone along the inter-Korean border from 10 kilometers to six kilometers. From the standpoint of modern military capabilities, the practical significance of this step is limited, but it nevertheless represents a gesture of goodwill.

Prospects for the Korean Peninsula

North Korea, however, has shown little enthusiasm for the initiatives coming from the South and has not altered its own position. Still, circumstances can change. As recently as July 19, North Korea's foreign minister visited Russia and met with the Russian president. At the same time, Seoul is pursuing plans involving the Northern Sea Route. Perhaps Pyongyang will eventually extend its own hand to Seoul.

It is possible that Moscow is attempting to foster closer ties between the two Korean states, or at least to make the situation on the Korean Peninsula more stable and predictable. Economic cooperation offers the most constructive path forward, and such efforts deserve support.