France Announces Large-Scale Coalition Exercises Near Ukraine, Russia Vows Countermeasures

France has announced that the "Coalition of the Willing" will hold large-scale military exercises near Ukraine's borders in the coming months, while Russia says it will assess the scope of the drills and take appropriate measures in response.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Press Service of the President of the Russian Federation, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Emmanuel Macron

Macron Outlines Coalition's Military Plans

French President Emmanuel Macron said that 35 countries participating in the coalition will take part in the exercises on the territory of states bordering Ukraine. He made the announcement during a press conference following the coalition summit in Paris.

Macron said the coalition, led by France and the United Kingdom, intends to deploy a military contingent to Ukraine rapidly if a ceasefire agreement is reached. According to him, the participating countries have already formed and coordinated an international force that is ready for deployment.

A similar initiative was discussed in 2025 but failed to move forward after Germany, Italy, and Poland opposed sending troops, citing concerns over direct escalation and the risk of becoming involved in the conflict. Germany's position has since shifted under Chancellor Friedrich Merz, with the Bundeswehr now fully participating in operational planning and expected to make use of its military facilities in Lithuania.

At the time, uncertainty over the proposed contingent's role also complicated the initiative. Earlier discussions included the possibility of deploying forces without Russia's consent, prompting objections from several governments. As a result, military cooperation remained limited to unofficial special forces training.

Deployment Planned Only After a Ceasefire

Coalition leaders now emphasize that any deployment would take place only after a ceasefire comes into effect. The proposed legal framework relies on Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, which recognizes the right to individual and collective self-defence, as well as bilateral security agreements with Kyiv.

Under the proposal, foreign forces would deploy only at the official request of Ukraine's internationally recognized authorities and solely on internationally recognized Ukrainian territory.

At the same time, the mission would not operate under a United Nations mandate. It would not involve UN peacekeepers or authorization from the UN Security Council, where Russia holds veto power. Moscow has repeatedly stated that any peace settlement must reflect Russian terms and has consistently opposed the deployment of Western military forces in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov sharply criticized the coalition, calling it "a coalition of fanatics and warmongers who deceive themselves into believing they can inflict a strategic defeat on our country."

Russia Says It Will Closely Monitor the Exercises

The planned exercises are widely viewed as both a demonstration of military readiness and an attempt to strengthen the coalition's negotiating position. By showcasing the ability to rapidly deploy substantial forces near Ukraine, participating countries aim to demonstrate that they are prepared to act if diplomatic efforts fail or the conflict escalates further.

Although officials have not disclosed the locations of the exercises, the most likely areas include Poland and the Baltic states, which serve as key logistical hubs for supporting Ukraine. The drills are expected to focus on rapid troop movements, the deployment of military equipment, and coordination among allied ground forces.

A second likely area is Romania and Moldova. Moldova formally joined the coalition in July, and its territory is expected to play a larger role in coordinating operations near Ukraine's southern border. Romania, meanwhile, is expected to host exercises involving air power, air and missile defence systems, naval operations, and logistical support in the Black Sea region.