After Lindsey Graham's Death, His Sister May Carry On Warmongering Legacy

President Donald Trump has recommended Darline Graham, the sister of the late U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, for appointment as South Carolina's interim senator following her brother's death.

Photo: flickr.com by USCapitol, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ US Capitol

Trump Calls Darlene Graham a Fitting Choice

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had recommended Darlene Graham to South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster for the temporary Senate appointment.

"I recommended, to Governor Henry McMaster, Lindsey Graham’s wonderful sister, Darline, to serve as interim Senator from the Great State of South Carolina," Trump wrote.

He added that appointing her to fill her late brother's seat would serve as "a tremendous tribute" to Lindsey Graham's legacy.

Graham's political relationship with Trump evolved significantly over the years. During the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, Graham sharply criticized Trump's candidacy, describing him as a racist, a xenophobe, and a religious fanatic. After Trump entered the White House, however, Graham became one of his closest political allies.

A Leading Voice Among Republican Foreign Policy Hawks

Lindsey Graham was widely regarded as one of the Republican Party's leading foreign policy hawks and a prominent figure within its neoconservative wing.

Neoconservatism is an American political movement that supports an active U.S. role in world affairs, including the promotion of democracy abroad and the willingness to use military force when considered necessary.

Former Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, along with former Vice President Dick Cheney, are often identified as leading representatives of the movement. Trump's 2016 election victory was widely viewed as a challenge to the Republican Party's traditional neoconservative establishment, although a number of prominent figures, including Graham, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Senator Ted Cruz, later aligned themselves with the Trump administration.

Graham remained one of the administration's most influential voices on foreign policy and was considered an important adviser on issues involving Ukraine.

Sanctions Against Russia Remained One of Graham's Priorities

During a visit to Kyiv on July 10, Graham said he had coordinated with the White House on an updated sanctions bill targeting Russia.

The legislation, first introduced last year, proposes sweeping tariffs on Russia and on countries that continue purchasing Russian oil, uranium, and other key exports. The proposal includes tariffs of up to 500 percent on imports from countries that continue trading in specified Russian commodities.

According to Axios, Graham joked shortly before his death that he could not "die yet" because he still wanted to see tougher sanctions against Russia enacted, address Iran, and help advance normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

On July 13, Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen proposed passing the sanctions legislation in Graham's memory, describing the measure as a fitting tribute to its principal author.