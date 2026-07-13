Zelensky's Black Mark for Lindsey Graham Works Instantly

The sudden death of US Senator Lindsey Graham (appears on the list of terrorists and extremists in Russia) who died shortly after returning from a visit to Ukraine, has sparked widespread speculation and numerous conspiracy theories. Graham was one of the Republican Party's most influential foreign policy voices and a consistent advocate of tougher sanctions against Russia over the conflict in Ukraine.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gage Skidmore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Lindsey Graham

Graham's Final Days and Sudden Death

Graham celebrated his 71st birthday on July 9 before traveling to Ukraine the following day. During his visit, he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, announced that the White House had approved a new sanctions bill targeting Russia, and toured an underground drone manufacturing facility. Photographs from the visit showed the senator holding a P1-SUN interceptor drone.

On the evening of July 11, Graham died unexpectedly at his townhouse on Capitol Hill in Washington. His office initially announced that he had passed away after a "brief and sudden illness." It later stated that preliminary information indicated the cause of death was an aortic dissection resulting from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

According to the New York Post, emergency services received a 911 call at approximately 8:30 p.m. from a person traveling from Baltimore to Graham's residence. The caller reported that someone inside the home was suffering severe chest pain. Although the caller said the front door was unlocked, first responders found it secured with a deadbolt, delaying their entry.

Paramedics attempted to stabilize the senator, but approximately 25 minutes after the emergency call they reported that he had suffered cardiac arrest. Around 9:30 p.m., Graham was taken from the residence on a stretcher and transported to George Washington University Hospital.

A member of Graham's staff later said the senator had shown no signs of ill health before the incident and had been scheduled to appear on television the following day.

Trump's Final Conversation and Growing Speculation

US President Donald Trump said Graham had called him just hours before his death to discuss legislation designed to tighten voter registration and election procedures.

According to Trump, the senator mentioned that he felt tired after returning from Ukraine but described the visit as successful.

"He said he was tired," Trump recalled while describing their final conversation.

Although Graham sharply criticized Trump's presidential campaign in 2016, describing him as a racist, xenophobe, and religious extremist, the two later became close political allies and regular golf partners after Trump entered the White House.

Graham's sudden death quickly became the subject of numerous conspiracy theories.

Conservative activist Laura Loomer publicly questioned the official explanation, asking whether Russia or Iran could have poisoned the senator and calling for an investigation. She claimed several members of Congress shared her concerns.

Loomer also referenced comments by Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, who suggested that Israel's intelligence service, Mossad, could have been behind Graham's death as a means of influencing US policy toward Iran. Loomer rejected that theory while accusing Dugin of inciting violence against President Trump.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Graham as a close friend following news of his death.

Meanwhile, Russian lawmakers dismissed Loomer's allegations as little more than a publicity stunt.

Other commentators in Russia also offered speculative interpretations. Political strategist Dmitry Solonnikov suggested Graham may have learned something alarming during his visit to Kyiv, while political analyst Vasily Vakarov claimed the senator received what he described as a "black mark" after meeting President Zelensky.

Zelensky previously said Graham had visited Ukraine at least ten times since February 2022. Public records confirm at least five meetings between the two leaders, although the actual number may be higher.

Political Reactions Across the World

Reactions to Graham's death varied sharply across the political spectrum.

Many conservative figures in the United States expressed sadness over the loss of the veteran senator, while several anti-war activists welcomed the news.

US Army veteran and author Seth Harp posted that he had planned to visit Graham's grave but joked that he no longer wanted to stand in line. Actor Liam Cunningham, known for his role in Game of Thrones and his anti-war activism, wrote:

"Lindsey Graham is dead. Have a great Sunday!"

Iranian academic Mohammad Marandi also commented on Graham's death, writing that he wished the senator had lived long enough to see oil prices before "going to hell."

Graham remained one of Israel's strongest supporters in the US Senate and consistently opposed efforts to pressure Israel over its military campaign in Gaza. He also urged stronger American action against Iran, including military measures during the recent regional conflict.

Russian officials frequently described Graham as one of Washington's most outspoken critics of Moscow because of his calls for tougher sanctions. The Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, who twice tricked Graham into recorded conversations, commented after his death that "Russophobia is deadly."

Social media users also revived long-running speculation about Graham's private life. The senator never married and had no children. In his memoirs, he wrote that he had several romantic relationships during his younger years and once considered proposing marriage but ultimately remained single because of circumstance and the demands of his political career.