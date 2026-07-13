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Andrey Mihayloff

Lindsey Graham's Last Joke: Dies Suddenly Following Ukraine Visit

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US Senator Lindsey Graham (in Russia, he appears on the list of terrorists and extremists), a Republican representing South Carolina, died at the age of 71 following a brief and sudden illness, according to a statement released by his office. His death came one day after returning from an official visit to Ukraine.

Lindsey Graham
Photo: openverse by Gage Skidmore, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Lindsey Graham

Sudden Illness Claims Veteran US Senator

"On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period," Graham's office said in a statement.

NBC News reported that emergency responders were dispatched to Graham's Capitol Hill residence after receiving a call about a possible heart attack. The emergency call was placed at approximately 8:30 p. m. local time. About 25 minutes later, paramedics reported that they were performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on a man suffering from cardiac arrest. Around an hour after the initial call, neighbors saw Graham being carried from his home on a stretcher and placed into an ambulance.

A member of the senator's staff said Graham had shown no signs of ill health before the incident and had been scheduled to appear on an NBC News program the following day.

Final Visit to Ukraine and Longstanding Support for Kyiv

Graham had returned from Kyiv just one day before his death. During the visit, he addressed journalists in central Kyiv, toured a weapons production facility, and posed for photographs while holding a P1-SUN interceptor drone.

While in the Ukrainian capital, the senator announced plans to introduce what he described as "crippling" new sanctions against Russia. Graham said he had reached an agreement with fellow senators and the Trump administration to advance updated legislation targeting countries that continue purchasing Russian oil and natural gas. He intended to promote the bill upon returning to Washington.

Throughout his political career, Graham became widely known for his strong support of Ukraine and his outspoken criticism of Russia following the start of the full-scale conflict. He repeatedly called for tougher sanctions against Moscow and greater Western military assistance for Kyiv.

Among his most controversial remarks were calls for increased economic pressure on Russia and comments suggesting that President Vladimir Putin should be removed from power. During a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Graham also stated, "The Russian are dying. It's the best money we have ever spent," referring to US military assistance for Ukraine.

He also praised Ukraine's incursion into Russia's Kursk region as "bold and beautiful" and repeatedly advocated legislation that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Following those statements, Russian authorities placed Graham on a wanted list under criminal charges in 2023. In 2024, he was added to Russia's official list of terrorists and extremists. Graham responded at the time by saying he was pleased to anger the Russian authorities through his support for Ukraine.

Russian Senator Reacts to Graham's Death

Vladimir Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said Graham would leave behind what he described as a negative legacy in Russia.

Dzhabarov said Graham was remembered for repeatedly expressing hostility toward Russia and its citizens. He added that, in his view, the senator had left no positive legacy and predicted that his name would soon be remembered only by his political allies.

He concluded by saying that history would ultimately judge Graham's legacy.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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