Willingly or Unwittingly, Russia Imposes Hellish Sanctions against Turkey and EU

Russia's decision to suspend diesel fuel exports has created significant disruption across global energy markets, affecting major importers and raising concerns about higher transportation and agricultural costs during the peak harvest season.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ural-66, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Tank car for oil and light petroleum products f005

Diesel Export Ban Reshapes Global Fuel Markets

Analysts cited by the Financial Times have suggested that Russia's decision to halt diesel exports may serve as a geopolitical tool intended to increase pressure on Western governments over continued Ukrainian strikes against Russian oil refineries.

Those assessments differ from suggestions that the measure was introduced because of a domestic diesel shortage. While Russia has experienced tighter gasoline supplies, diesel fuel has not faced the same level of scarcity on the domestic market.

At the same time, the export restrictions also reflect Moscow's priority of ensuring reliable fuel supplies for its armed forces and the civilian economy while responding to attacks on energy infrastructure.

Russia accounts for roughly 11 percent of global seaborne diesel exports. The suspension of shipments immediately pushed diesel futures sharply higher, with prices rising by about 11 percent in New York and 13 percent on European exchanges. In several European countries, retail diesel prices reportedly increased by more than 33 percent.

Turkey and Brazil Face the Greatest Impact

Turkey has emerged as one of the countries most heavily affected by the disruption. Before the European Union imposed sanctions on Russian diesel in 2023, Russia supplied approximately 40 percent of Turkey's diesel imports. That share later increased to around 80 percent. Since domestic refineries meet only about 40 to 44 percent of Turkey's diesel demand, Russian fuel has accounted for nearly half of the country's overall diesel supply.

Russian diesel had also been sold to Turkey at discounted prices. Turkish importers must now seek alternative suppliers, including the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, while purchasing fuel at prevailing international market prices. Ukrainian attacks have targeted infrastructure connected with the Blue Stream natural gas pipeline – such actions have increased economic pressure on Turkey, Kazakhstan, and parts of Europe.

Brazil also faces significant challenges following the suspension of Russian exports. Although Russian diesel has represented about 80 percent of Brazil's imported diesel supplies, the country produces approximately 75 to 80 percent of its domestic diesel requirements, making it better positioned than Turkey to replace missing volumes.

Fuel Costs Could Drive Higher Food Inflation

Washington initially encouraged Kyiv to avoid strikes on Russian oil refineries. However, following a recent Ukrainian drone attack on the Omsk Oil Refinery, US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated publicly that such attacks could create conditions for negotiations and weaken Russia's military and economic capabilities.

Against that backdrop, the suspension of Russian diesel exports has reduced fuel availability in international markets, increasing costs for agriculture, maritime shipping, and freight transportation. With the Northern Hemisphere harvest season underway, higher fuel prices are already feeding into food production costs, adding upward pressure to food inflation in both Europe and the United States.