Russia's Growing Military Presence in Africa Reaches Strategic Indian Ocean Gateway

Mozambique has asked Russia for military assistance in its fight against terrorism, with the experience gained by the African Corps in Mali shaping expectations of what Russian support could provide. The request highlights Moscow's expanding security role across Africa and underscores the strategic importance of southeastern Africa in the broader geopolitical landscape.

Photo: https://t.me/TheAfricanCorps Repelling a militant attack in Mali

Mali Experience Shapes Mozambique's Security Request

Western intelligence services have long sought to portray the operations of Russia's African Corps, which replaced the Wagner Group in Mali, as unsuccessful. At the same time, separatist Tuareg forces from the Azawad Liberation Front (FLA) and the Islamist militant group Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) launched coordinated attacks on several major Malian cities this year, including Gao, Anefis, Sévaré, and Mopti.

Despite repeated predictions of the Malian government's collapse and speculation about a possible French return to the country, joint operations conducted by the African Corps and the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) have repelled the main terrorist offensives. Government forces recently reopened access to the town of Anefis after breaking a prolonged blockade, reinforcing state control over key areas.

The shift reflects a broader transformation in Russia's military presence in Mali. A fully operational aviation group now supports operations, combining helicopters, armed drones, and ground-attack aircraft. This integrated approach has enabled Russian personnel and Malian forces to strike militant positions before attacks develop, disrupt enemy supply lines, and prevent prolonged sieges.

Russia Offers Counterterrorism Support to Mozambique

Against this backdrop, Mozambique has requested Russian assistance in combating terrorism, and Moscow has confirmed its willingness to provide support.

Following talks with Mozambican President Daniel Chapo in Maputo on July 9, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia stands ready to assist Mozambique in its counterterrorism efforts.

Local media reports indicate that Mozambique's primary requirements are not assault units but military helicopters, unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare capabilities, and specialists capable of training domestic counterterrorism forces. These are precisely the capabilities the African Corps has developed during its operations in Mali.

Since 2017, northern Mozambique-particularly Cabo Delgado Province-has faced a persistent insurgency involving Islamist militants linked to ISIS. The region holds some of Africa's largest liquefied natural gas reserves, as well as significant ruby and gold deposits. Restoring long-term security could create conditions for expanded foreign investment and economic development.

Russia Deepens Its Strategic Presence in Africa

Mozambique also values its longstanding relationship with the Soviet Union, providing an important historical foundation for renewed cooperation with Russia.

Beyond its abundant natural gas resources, Mozambique occupies a strategically important position along the Indian Ocean. Some of the world's busiest maritime trade routes pass through the region, including major shipping lanes carrying energy supplies from the Persian Gulf to Asian and European markets. Access to key maritime chokepoints such as the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and the Mozambique Channel carries significant strategic importance during periods of heightened international tension.

In recent years, Moscow has expanded its military footprint across Africa by placing deployments under the state-managed African Corps. In addition to Mali, Russian personnel operate in Burkina Faso, the Central African Republic, Sudan, Libya, Equatorial Guinea, and Madagascar, supporting security cooperation and advancing Russia's broader strategic interests on the continent.