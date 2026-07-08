Iran Vows Massive Retaliation Against U.S. Forces After New Military Escalation

Iran will immediately close shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and launch retaliatory strikes against U.S. targets if it comes under any attack by the United States. For every Iranian target that is hit, at least two American targets will be attacked, Press TV citing security sources.

Photo: fna.ir by Mehdi Bolourian, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Iranian missiles

Iran Warns of Immediate Retaliation

"Any threat will receive a powerful response. Iran makes no distinction between the United States and its partners in the region," the source said.

According to the source, the United States will gain nothing from carrying out its latest threats but will "certainly lose both the Strait of Hormuz and negotiations on a final agreement."

Earlier on July 8, U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S. military could resume strikes against Iran later that evening.

"Iran launched a couple of drones and one missile at ships because they were in the strait, where they had every right to be," Trump said.

He also stated that the ceasefire had come to an end.

Major Exchange of Strikes Follows Attacks on Commercial Shipping

During the night of July 8, the United States and Iran carried out one of their largest exchanges of strikes since the ceasefire agreement was signed.

The escalation followed an Iranian attack the previous day on three commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz — the Qatari LNG tanker Al Rekayyat, the Saudi oil tanker Wedyan, and the Liberia-flagged tanker Cyprus Prosperity.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the attacks and demanded that Tehran immediately halt actions threatening maritime security in the region.

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari described the attack on the Al Rekayyat as unacceptable and accused Iran of seriously violating international law, particularly the principle of freedom of navigation.

Both Qatar and Saudi Arabia said they hold Tehran fully legally responsible for the attack and all resulting consequences.

Iran Rejects Accusations as Naval Tensions Intensify

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei described Qatar's accusations as questionable and contrary to the principles of good-neighborly relations.

Iran has not officially claimed responsibility for the attacks. However, the Foreign Ministry stated that some commercial vessels had been sailing along routes not coordinated with the Iranian authorities while disabling or falsifying Automatic Identification System (AIS) data.

"Such behavior creates the risk of collisions, threatens the environment, reduces the safety of navigation channels, and hampers the Islamic Republic of Iran's efforts to ensure safe navigation in the Strait of Hormuz," the ministry said.

According to CNBC, two main shipping corridors are currently operating in the strait. One is controlled by Iran, while the other runs along Oman's coastline under the protection of the U.S. Navy.

The traditional route through the center of the strait is reportedly no longer used because of naval mines.

Despite repeated warnings from Iranian military officials, vessels belonging to Gulf states continue to use the U. S.-protected route.

Iran's state broadcaster IRIB reported that one of the tankers attacked on Tuesday had ignored repeated warnings issued by Iranian authorities.

United States and Iran Exchange Large-Scale Military Strikes

On the evening of July 7, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it had carried out "a series of powerful strikes" against Iran in response to what it described as "unprovoked aggression by the Iranian armed forces."

CENTCOM said more than 80 targets had been struck, including air defense systems, radar stations, and more than 60 small boats operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

The command also stated that U. S. forces remain in position and are prepared to hold Iran accountable should it violate the terms of the agreement.

Iran's Tasnim news agency reported explosions near the cities of Qeshm and Sirik, as well as in the port of Bandar Abbas.

Early on July 8, Iran launched retaliatory strikes.

The IRGC said its naval and aerospace forces carried out a joint missile and drone operation targeting 85 U.S. military facilities in Bahrain and Kuwait, including the headquarters of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet and Ali Al Salem Air Base.

The Iranian military also claimed to have shot down an American MQ-9 drone over Bushehr Province.

The IRGC statement did not mention attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. Instead, it said the U.S. strikes were intended to "overshadow" the funeral ceremonies for Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and constituted a serious violation of the Islamabad agreements.

Funeral ceremonies for Khamenei, who was killed on February 28, 2026, during U.S.-Israeli strikes, are taking place in Iran from July 3 to July 9.

Air raid sirens sounded in Bahrain and Kuwait following the Iranian strikes.

The Kuwaiti military reported intercepting two ballistic missiles and 12 drones.

No casualties or major damage have been reported so far, although Iranian strikes caused power outages in parts of Kuwait.