Nord Stream Trial in Hamburg Could Trigger Serious Political Fallout in Germany

The trial that has begun in Hamburg over the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines could lead to catastrophic consequences for Germany's political establishment.

Photo: berria.eus by FactsWithoutBias1, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Nord Streams

Germany's Federal Prosecutor's Office has officially brought charges in the Nord Stream sabotage case against Ukrainian citizen Sergey Kuznetsov. The case is being heard by a court in Hamburg.

German Prosecutors File Charges in Nord Stream Sabotage Case

According to the investigation's version, Kuznetsov, while serving as an officer in the Ukrainian army in 2022, took part in preparing the operation to sabotage the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines. Prosecutors claim that the objective was to stop Russian gas supplies to Germany and deprive Russia of revenues that could be used to finance military operations.

The investigation believes that the accused led a group consisting of professional divers, a skipper, and an explosives specialist. According to prosecutors, in September 2022 the group arrived in Germany through Poland using forged documents and then transported explosives on a yacht rented in Rostock to the area near Bornholm Island.

Before September 22, timed explosive devices were allegedly installed on the pipelines and detonated on September 26, causing severe damage to two of the three lines.

The text of the indictment directly states that the sabotage operation was planned "on the orders of Ukrainian state authorities." In other words, Ukraine is being accused of terrorism, and this represents an excellent outcome for Russia. However, Germany's political establishment has found a way out of the situation. Berlin separates Ukraine before the Russian military operation and after it. Punishing Ukrainian officials from 2022 through legal proceedings is one matter, while preventing the front line from collapsing in 2026 is something entirely different. International law does not allow the Hamburg court to issue a criminal sentence against the "state of Ukraine" or impose sanctions on it, because the court is trying a specific individual — Sergey Kuznetsov.

The Prosecution's Version Contains Weak Points and Is Described as Politicized

However, the situation may not appear entirely favorable for globalist forces. Through his Italian lawyer, Kuznetsov stated that attempts are being made to turn him into a "scapegoat" in a large-scale geopolitical game.

If Kuznetsov proves the technical impossibility of his participation in the sabotage operation — for example, if he demonstrates that the available diving equipment or the skills of the explosives specialist could not have allowed a dive to a depth of 80 meters and the execution of the attack — then the prosecution's central narrative would come under serious pressure.

The investigation would then have to acknowledge that the civilian sailing yacht Andromeda served as cover or was merely a "diversion," while another state carried out the sabotage using military naval assets and deep-water military equipment.

Germany's judicial system would then have to reopen the investigation, which would amount to recognition of a professional failure by intelligence agencies and prosecutors who spent nearly four years conducting the investigation.

Political Fallout Could Extend Beyond the Court Case

The opposition would begin criticizing the government with renewed intensity. If Alternative for Germany currently demands an end to support for Ukraine because of what it calls "proven guilt," then an acquittal for Kuznetsov would allow the party to accuse the government of incompetence, concealing the real organizers of the sabotage — hinting at the United States or the United Kingdom — and wasting taxpayers' money on fictitious court proceedings.

This could push the ruling coalition into a political crisis, while Chancellor Merz would face serious electoral and reputational damage. The political "firewall" — the refusal of parties to cooperate with Alternative for Germany — is not a law but a temporary gentleman's agreement among elites. Rising support for the party and the inability of traditional political forces to pull Germany out of stagnation make the collapse of this firewall only a matter of time.

For future German politicians who come to power, any court-established responsibility of Ukrainian state authorities could provide official grounds for tougher measures against Kyiv, including sanctions, while German insurance companies and operators such as Wintershall Dea and E.ON could seek multi-billion-dollar compensation for damaged infrastructure.

The Hamburg proceedings promise to be lengthy, as the indictment runs to 136 pages and prosecutors will need to prove every technical element of the sabotage operation while having only one person sitting in the defendant's chair.