A high-level Russian delegation led by Dmitry Medvedev traveling to Tehran for mourning ceremonies serves both as a gesture of respect toward Iran and as a warning directed at Washington.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Azadi Tower in Iran

Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev will represent Russia at the funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran as a special envoy of the Russian president.

Within the diplomatic hierarchy, a visit by a former head of state and current deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council carries significantly greater weight than a visit by a foreign minister and appears more consequential than a parliamentary speaker's trip. The status of special envoy indicates that Medvedev stands among those closest to Russian President Vladimir Putin and enjoys his complete trust. His appointment therefore represents a major enhancement of his political standing.

And that is only part of the picture. In recent years, Medvedev has emerged as Moscow's most visible public advocate of its toughest and most uncompromising geopolitical positions, including those directed at the President of the United States. His leadership of the delegation to Iran demonstrates that Putin is disregarding Washington's position while emphasizing unwavering solidarity with Tehran and strong condemnation of the actions of the United States and Israel. Inevitably, this also signals broader shifts in the Russian president's overall geopolitical approach.

Medvedev is expected to hold meetings with Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei as well as senior figures within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. For Iran's leadership, the arrival of a Russian politician known for his reputation as a hardline statesman serves as a powerful psychological signal. It reinforces the view that Russia considers Iran a key strategic ally and has no intention of distancing itself under pressure from the United States.

Medvedev's position allows him to discuss behind closed doors the most sensitive military and technical issues, including the modernization of Iran's missile programs and air-defense systems in response to Western aggression — topics that would be far more difficult to address through conventional Foreign Ministry channels.

Medvedev Will Speak Frankly in Iran

Medvedev is also a familiar figure in Iran. It was during his presidency that the first unit of the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, constructed by Rosatom, was officially launched in 2011. Medvedev personally participated in key Caspian-state summits that eventually led to the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, which prohibited the military presence of third countries, including NATO members, in the region.

In 2017, during Hassan Rouhani's visit to Russia while Medvedev served as prime minister, a package of agreements was signed, including deals concerning the strategic North-South transport corridor, the electrification of Iran's railway network, and mutual investment protection. It was during this same period that Iran's integration into the markets of the Eurasian Economic Union began. In 2018, a Temporary Free Trade Agreement was signed, which has since evolved into a full-scale treaty.

Iran won an exceptionally important battle against the United States by weakening Russia's adversary — an achievement considered no less significant than North Korea's direct assistance during the second Battle of Kursk. For this reason, Tehran must be supported in every possible way and without hesitation, something Medvedev is expected to demonstrate clearly.

Who Else Will Support Iran in a Difficult Hour

Iran's Foreign Ministry confirmed that representatives from neighboring states, key regional allies, and BRICS countries will attend the large-scale mourning events.

Pakistan will be represented by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. China will send He Wei, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, the country's highest legislative body. Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has officially confirmed his personal attendance. India's delegation will be led by the deputy foreign minister, while Iraq will be represented by Prime Minister Ali al-Zaydi.

The official memorial ceremony for foreign heads of state and diplomats will begin in Tehran on Friday, July 3. The ceremony's emblem features Khamenei's clenched fist alongside the slogan: "We Must Rise."

Following the official proceedings, a nationwide mourning period lasting several days will begin and conclude with burial ceremonies in Mashhad on July 9.