Moscow Steps Back as Venezuela Deepens Ties With Washington

Russia is not participating in the relief effort following the earthquake in Venezuela. For the first time, it has demonstrated an extremely pragmatic approach toward a former ally.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Franciny Fernández "CHINI", https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Flag of Venezuela

The United States Prevented Caracas From Accepting Russian Assistance

Russia has so far not sent even rescue teams or humanitarian cargo to Venezuela following the catastrophic earthquake. The Kremlin has limited itself to offering condolences, while the Foreign Ministry has said it will "explore the possibilities of providing humanitarian assistance to Venezuelan friends."

Meanwhile, the United States is playing the leading role in the rescue operation. Washington has allocated $320 million and deployed more than 900 military personnel to Venezuela, along with MQ-9 Reaper drones to search for survivors and assess the destruction. More than 24 countries, including Cuba, Iran, China, the Netherlands, France, Spain, and Germany, have also dispatched rescue teams, medical personnel, and equipment.

Why has Russia distanced itself from its "Venezuelan friends"? The obvious answer is that they are no longer friends. The political situation in Venezuela changed fundamentally following the abduction of President Nicolás Maduro. The interim government led by Delcy Rodríguez operates with active support and coordination from Washington. Russian authorities maintain that, under these circumstances, Caracas is relying on assistance from Western countries and has not submitted an official request for emergency intervention by Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations.

One could argue that humanitarian aid and emergency assistance do not require a formal request-they are acts of goodwill. That is true. However, permission is still required for an air corridor and access to an airport. Most likely, this is where Caracas refused, citing congestion. The explanation is simple and logical: Washington does not want to see Russia in what it considers its own backyard, a region to which Venezuela has gradually returned and fully aligned itself. That leaves little room for friendship.

Venezuela Enforces U.S. Sanctions While Squeezing Russia Out

Preserving business interests has become difficult enough. Venezuela's oil production assets are currently held on the balance sheet of the wholly state-owned company Roszarubezhneft after Rosneft transferred them because of sanctions. The situation surrounding these assets is developing according to a scenario of economic displacement. In response to U.S. statements regarding control over Venezuelan oil, Roszarubezhneft issued an official statement saying that all five joint ventures with PDVSA-Petromonagas, Petroperija, Boqueron, Petromiranda, and Petrovictoria-are sovereign property of the Russian Federation acquired on market terms. The Russian side stated that it has no intention of leaving the country.

However, in February, Washington imposed direct restrictions on any new oil transactions involving Russian entities in Venezuela, and Caracas diligently began enforcing them, creating conditions under which normal operations became impossible. Russia legally retains ownership of its stakes, but in practice it has lost the ability to produce, transport, and sell this oil, while American companies are taking its place in the Orinoco Belt, where Russia's principal assets are located. As a result, Russian investments totaling $17 billion have effectively been frozen within a Venezuelan jurisdiction that is now fully controlled by the United States.

Investment and Friendship Should Begin at Home

Under these circumstances, embracing Rodríguez would amount to rewarding betrayal. Let the United States assist her if she has chosen friendship with Washington. Time and again, history has shown that being America's friend can be far more dangerous than being its adversary. It is also worth remembering how long Moscow continued courting Ukraine under an unfriendly government, offering cheap gas and preferential treatment in exchange for loyalty, only to be punished for it. Russia's restrained response to the situation in Venezuela shows that this lesson has not been forgotten. Another lesson is that investment should be directed toward developing one's own country rather than someone else's.