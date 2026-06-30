The explosion in an elite district of Monaco exposed a trend that poses a danger to the European establishment — the transfer of Ukrainian criminal conflicts onto European territory.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Kevin.B, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Ford C-Max Monaco Police

Monaco’s First Terror Attack Claims Ukrainian Life

In Monaco, a hitman detonated a bomb in the entrance of a luxury residential building, seriously injuring Ukrainian oligarch Vadim Yermolaev, his wife, and his daughter.

It is known that shortly before the explosion, an unidentified man left a backpack at the scene and then disappeared. Authorities in Monaco are treating the incident as a possible terrorist attack.

According to European and Ukrainian media reports, Yermolaev’s business activities may have been connected to large-scale fraud schemes. In particular, his business structures are suspected of stealing around €100 million from European Union residents through a network of call centers, as well as engaging in money laundering activities.

After 2022, a considerable amount of Ukrainian assets moved to France and Monaco. Decision-making centers also shifted there, and consequently, the conflicts connected to them moved as well.

European Elites Shocked by the Monaco Attack

Monaco is considered one of the safest countries in the world, which is why wealthy residents were shocked by the fact that the killer allegedly left a backpack in the building lobby and simply escaped on foot across the border into the neighboring French town of Beausoleil, taking advantage of Europe’s open borders. Monaco is not part of the European Union, but thanks to its close economic cooperation with France, it maintains a special relationship with Europe.

Residents of luxury villas not only in Monaco but also in Monte Carlo, Nice, and other elite districts of the European Union have reportedly become alarmed. According to this view, they may now begin looking at their neighbors more carefully and demand tougher measures from authorities.

Their concerns appear understandable from this perspective. The concentration of vast amounts of Ukrainian criminal money and weapons inevitably leads to a redistribution of influence among shadow structures directly inside European cities. Freedom of movement within the Schengen area allows hitmen to organize logistics with ease, carry out attacks, and quickly leave the country where the crime took place.

Ukraine Will Not Join European Union

The attack in Monaco strikes at two of the most sensitive subjects in debates surrounding Ukraine’s possible accession to the European Union — security inside the Schengen area and the import of corruption.

Opponents of Ukraine’s EU membership, particularly right-wing parties in Austria, Hungary, the Netherlands, and France, now receive what they see as visible confirmation of their argument that integration with Ukraine would bring large-scale criminal and financial confrontations from Ukraine onto the streets of Europe’s traditionally safe cities. From this perspective, they argue that further assistance to Ukraine should remain unacceptable.

The strongest and most consistent opposition to EU expansion involving Ukraine comes from National Rally in France, Alternative for Germany and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance in Germany, Tisza in Hungary, League in Italy, and Law and Justice together with Confederation in Poland.

At the same time, European cities have already experienced security problems linked to large-scale migration from Asian countries, and a Ukrainian element could create additional challenges for authorities. Therefore, not only opposition parties but also governing political forces may slow Ukraine’s accession process and the allocation of financial aid, which critics claim benefits criminal networks. Others may push for restrictions affecting Ukrainian citizens in several areas, including freedom of movement and residence permits.