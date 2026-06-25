US Rejects Anchorage Understandings as Moscow Reassesses Strategy on Ukraine

Marco Rubio's statements regarding the status of the Anchorage negotiations fundamentally change the situation surrounding the conflict in Ukraine and the position of the Russian leadership.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Benjamin D Applebaum, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Trump, Putin Alaska Arrival (9260677)

United States Rejects Anchorage Understandings

Rubio stated that the summit in Alaska produced "proposals, not agreements” regarding the end of the war in Ukraine.

His remarks undermine the Kremlin's continued readiness to refer back to the understandings reached in Anchorage. Over the past several days, three senior Russian officials – Yury Ushakov, Sergei Lavrov and Dmitry Peskov – have simultaneously accused the United States of failing to implement the arrangements discussed in Alaska in August 2025.

While Lavrov assumed the role of the "bad cop,” accusing Washington of coming close to outright deception, Peskov presented the position of the "good cop,” signaling that Moscow sees European pressure on Donald Trump but still leaves the door open for dialogue.

Whether Russian officials ultimately characterize the situation as deception or inability remains to be seen. One thing, however, appears obvious: abandoning illusions about agreements with the United States shifts the conflict into the realm of direct military confrontation, where the outcome of the struggle against Banderism will be determined on the battlefield, in the workshops of the military-industrial complex, and through the economic capabilities of the Russian government.

No Longer Necessary to Consider Trump's Opinion

The Russian military will continue its methodical pressure along key strategic axes, including the Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk directions, as well as in the border areas of Sumy Region toward Kharkiv. The goal remains to break through Ukrainian defenses by leveraging advantages in drones, glide bombs and manpower.

Inside Russia, the focus now shifts decisively toward domestic production. This includes a multiple increase in the output of various unmanned aerial systems, heavy armored vehicles and long-range missile systems capable of striking Ukrainian rear infrastructure, as well as the creation of an orbital satellite network.

Moscow will also continue strengthening relations with China, Iran, North Korea and countries of the Global South while building a parallel economic and logistical system designed to withstand Western sanctions and maritime disruptions, including incidents involving tankers.

Both sides-the West and Ukraine on one side, and Russia and its allies on the other-now clearly understand that no diplomatic compromises are likely in the foreseeable future.

Time to Recall Gerasimov's Map

There is little doubt that Donbas will be liberated in the near future. Beyond that point, however, it remains unclear whether Russia's leadership has a broader plan.

At the end of August 2025, a fragment of a working map from the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces briefly appeared during a military briefing. The map displayed dramatically altered state borders.

The principal sensation was that Odesa and Mykolaiv regions appeared entirely shaded in the color of the Russian Federation. The new state border extended considerably farther north, following the administrative boundaries of Kirovohrad and Vinnytsia regions.

In addition to Odesa and Mykolaiv, the map included Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions within Russia in their full administrative borders, including territories that, at the time, remained under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to this configuration, Russia would gain a direct land border with Moldova, including Transnistria, and with Romania.

The Russian Ministry of Defense left the appearance of the map on screen without official written comment. However, the briefing video remained publicly available and was never removed, leading many observers to interpret it as a deliberate political signal directed at the West and Kyiv.

The time has come to repeat that signal – but this time with accompanying explanations.