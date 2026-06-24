Pentagon Hawk Steps Down Ahead of NATO Summit Raises Questions About Future Direction

Sharp personnel changes within NATO's military command structure in Europe signal that the alliance is unlikely to undertake any major offensive moves near Russia's borders.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt., https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Gen Christopher Donahue holds physical training session with leaders from the Vicenza Military Community (8993784)

Another Pentagon Hawk Resigns

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth secured the resignation of General Christopher Donahue, commander of US Army forces in Europe and Africa. The dismissal was fully coordinated with President Donald Trump.

The first reason is obvious. Hegseth is operating within the strict framework of the White House's election platform — forcing European countries to pay for their own defense while removing American "hawkish” generals from key positions. Twenty-four such generals have already been dismissed, with the latest being General Randy George, who stepped down as Chief of Staff of the Army.

Donahue's resignation comes ahead of the NATO summit scheduled for July 7. On June 18, Hegseth addressed a preparatory meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, delivering a harsh rebuke to allied nations. He described European countries as "freeloaders” and announced the launch of a large-scale audit of US military forces on the continent. Hegseth openly warned that countries failing to raise defense spending to 5 percent of GDP could face a failed review, potentially resulting in the withdrawal of US military contingents and the loss of solidarity under Article 5 of the NATO charter.

For the alliance, Donahue's departure represents the loss of a top strategist who integrated lessons from modern warfare and built logistics networks supporting NATO's eastern flank. His deputy, Major General Christopher Norrie, a three-star general, will serve as acting commander. Donahue held a four-star rank. The change reflects a decline in the strategic importance of the European theater for the Pentagon.

Ukraine and Brussels Shocked: No Illusions Remain

Donahue served as a key coordinator of military assistance to Ukraine.

Ukrainian media report that his resignation disrupts established channels for managing weapons deliveries and training Ukrainian military personnel, which objectively benefits Russia along the front line. The leadership change also reduces the likelihood of sudden NATO offensive maneuvers near Russia's borders and, to some extent, contributes to de-escalation in the region.

In Brussels, the resignation is viewed as confirmation that the Trump administration has moved from rhetoric to action regarding the dismantling of NATO. There are no longer any illusions that Trump can be "persuaded” to change course. European capitals increasingly recognize that the era in which the United States single-handedly secured NATO's eastern flank with its own resources, personnel, and hawkish generals is coming to an end.

Trump Moves to Eliminate Military Resistance

Another significant reason behind Donahue's dismissal is the effort to curb the influence of the so-called "deep state” within the military. No formal accusations of conspiracy have been brought against the general, no criminal cases have been opened, and his departure follows standard procedures. However, Washington remains gripped by paranoia and deep mutual distrust among officials, which has fueled the broad purge of senior military leadership. Trump fears resistance to his directives. During his first presidential term, for example, military commanders delayed or blocked his decisions regarding troop withdrawals from Syria. As a result, he now operates according to the principle that it is better to dismiss a loyal professional if there are doubts about that person's political loyalty.

The primary "weapon” available to dismissed generals will likely be leaks of classified information to the media aimed at discrediting Hegseth and Trump in the eyes of the public. Such leaks could be used to portray Trump as dismantling the military for personal revenge while strengthening Russia. For the White House, such accusations may prove no less dangerous than an open revolt.