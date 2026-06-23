The US military operation against Iran thoroughly cleaned out the powder magazines of the pirate ship called "Trump's America." With that metaphor, we begin this rather "sad" story about the depletion of America's missile stockpile.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by [null Courtesy], https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Flight Test THAAD-23 (FTT-23) (5711542)

Of course, this subject is sad only for Americans — and not even for all of them.

Zelensky and Netanyahu may also feel disappointed, as they could end up receiving a smaller share of the "missile pie." The rest of the civilized world — which undoubtedly includes Russia and Iran, according to the author's perspective — can only take satisfaction in America's missile troubles.

That is, unless Washington manages to accelerate its military-industrial machine. The United States succeeded in doing that before. This time, Washington also has no intention of accepting the missile deficit that has emerged.

For next year, the Pentagon has placed a highly ambitious order with defense contractors. The request reportedly involves more than 800 THAAD interceptor missiles.

Pentagon Pushes for Massive THAAD Expansion

That figure stands out because throughout more than twenty years of service, the total number of these missiles produced barely reached 800 units.

Recent years saw an increase in production, but manufacturers still produced fewer than 100 missiles annually. Just a few months ago, projections suggested that annual production of 400 missiles would become possible only by 2033.

Now, suddenly, an order for 800 missiles has appeared. The Pentagon clearly feels an urgent need if it has moved so quickly.

Lockheed Martin, the company that manufactures the missiles, quickly followed the military's lead. Only ten days ago, the corporation announced plans to expand its missile production facilities. Rather than building an entirely new plant, it plans to enlarge existing operations.

Yet launching new production lines alone will not solve the issue. Increased output requires coordination with suppliers and subcontractors.

The key player here is BAE Systems, which supplies missile seekers. The company has also announced plans to increase production of electronic components by four times.

THAAD's Origins Return to the Spotlight

The irony of the THAAD situation for Americans can perhaps be summed up with a familiar phrase: you get exactly what you fought for.

The THAAD system emerged in the early 2000s as part of America's missile defense program. It occupies a middle ground between the Aegis system and Patriot batteries.

THAAD primarily intercepts high-speed ballistic missiles traveling at speeds up to Mach 8 and at altitudes of up to 200 kilometers. Its warhead carries no explosives. Instead, it destroys incoming targets through direct impact, using kinetic force.

Unlike the stationary Aegis system, THAAD remains mobile and deployable.

When Washington withdrew from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty in 2002, officials partly justified the move by pointing to Iran's missile program.

Years passed, and Aegis missile defense systems began appearing in Europe — a region far from Iran but very close to Russia.

Moscow at the time interpreted these moves as part of a broader American effort to create strategic pressure against Russia.

System Built Against Iran May Have Come Full Circle

As for Iran, one could argue that THAAD ultimately emerged with Tehran in mind.

At least that appears true in practical terms. Major launch systems and radar facilities appeared in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Israel. South Korea also received THAAD deployments, prompting criticism from China.

Saudi Arabia became the largest foreign recipient of the system. In practical terms, Riyadh received nearly half of all interceptor missiles produced over many years.

Yet, as events now appear to suggest, years of production and billions of dollars in investment may have disappeared within only a few months.

Tehran may have correctly interpreted Washington's earlier statements that missile defense systems targeted Iranian capabilities and eventually managed to outmaneuver the American "pirates."

Meanwhile, Washington created imaginary threats and ultimately found itself trapped by its own narrative.

Trump once referred to himself as a pirate. History rarely treated pirates kindly. Some rose to become governors under the English crown, but most met far less favorable fates.

Today, piracy in the West has become elevated to the level of state policy. Yet history also carries a lesson: greed rarely leads anywhere good.

As the saying goes, pride comes before a fall.