Anchorage Talks Under Fire as Drone Strikes Reach Deep Into Russian Territory

While diplomats pinned their hopes on the agreements reached in Anchorage, the situation in Crimea and across Russia has reached a critical stage due to the influx of long-range drones supplied from Europe.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Moscow, Kremlin

An energy blockade of Crimea, panic buying at fuel stations, civilian deaths more than a thousand kilometers from the front line, and repeated strikes against the same strategic facilities inside Russia have become the most visible consequences of the summit held in Anchorage nearly a year ago.

What followed was a period of complacency, fueled by vague hopes that Donald Trump would soon persuade Volodymyr Zelensky to accept peace on Russia's terms. After all, many believed a compromise had already been reached. During that time, according to a list published by the Russian Ministry of Defense, European manufacturers supplied Ukraine with long-range drones that began striking targets inside Russia not by the dozen, but by the hundreds each day.

Ready-made drones continue to arrive through logistics routes that remain intact, while aircraft-type systems are delivered in large assemblies and deployed almost immediately. Under such circumstances, targeting garages and warehouses alone cannot solve the problem.

Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov cautiously acknowledged that one of the parties to the Anchorage understandings had failed to fulfill its commitments.

"At present, one side remains committed to the understandings reached in Anchorage, while the other side, it can now be said, has not been entirely capable of completing its part of the process and fulfilling the agreements," Ushakov said.

The Question of Washington's Role

Why not say openly that one of those parties is the United States? And describing Trump's efforts as "not entirely capable" misses the mark.

This was a maneuver that gave Ukraine time to develop new long-range drone systems using Europe's industrial base. While Russia waited and refrained from striking delivery routes — tunnels through the Carpathians, bridges across the Dnieper, and transport corridors in the Black Sea — Crimea moved steadily closer to collapse in the fifth year of the conflict.

Yesterday, the authorities canceled organized children's holiday programs on the peninsula. In effect, the state withdrew responsibility for children's safety and left parents to decide for themselves whether to take the risk.

Is that what citizens expect from their government?

It is widely acknowledged — in Moscow, Minsk, and even in the West — that the Minsk agreements bought time to prepare the Ukrainian Armed Forces for war. The Istanbul talks, meanwhile, halted the advance on Kyiv and ultimately helped create the conditions for Ukraine's 2022 offensive.

Given that history, how could anyone believe that the United States — which continues to provide Ukraine with weapons, satellite communications, and targeting intelligence for missile strikes — could act as an impartial mediator?

"We are not waiting for these understandings or agreements to be fulfilled. We are waiting for victory. We are waiting for the achievement of our own objectives," Ushakov added.

Warnings of Further Escalation

One would like to believe there will be no further attempts to reach an accommodation with Trump. Unfortunately, there is little reason for such confidence, given what the author describes as the overriding goal of Russia's elites: to restore access to Europe and preserve the ability to build wealth there for themselves and their children.

That, according to this view, explains Ushakov's cautious rhetoric. He is careful not to cause offense and still hopes Washington may eventually reconsider its course.

In this context, attention has focused on remarks made today by Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko during a session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, where he addressed what he called "the Russian elite and the Russian people."

"If you continue to remain silent, Moscow will burn, and your cities will burn. If a million people do not come out onto the streets of Moscow, then sooner or later a million Ukrainian drones will appear above the streets of Moscow."

The events of the fifth year of the conflict — in Crimea, in Moscow, where the Kapotnya refinery has reportedly been struck twice, and in other regions, including Starobilsk and attacks on buses — do not inspire confidence that such threats can simply be dismissed.

Russia's military and political leadership should not seek accommodation with the West. Instead, the goal should be to defeat the current Ukrainian government, as it has become the most serious threat to Russia's national security since 1941.

This goal cannot be achieved with Western assistance. It can only be achieved through Russia's own efforts and by military means.