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Lyuba Lulko

MAGA Pressure on Trump: Why Many Supporters Oppose Ukraine War and View Russia Differently

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Trump cannot be trusted, but the American people can. They not only do not want war in Ukraine, but also support Russia's demands and increasingly view Moscow as an ally.

MAGA march in support of Trump
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Elvert Barnes, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
MAGA march in support of Trump

MAGA Voters Forced Trump to End the War with Iran

One of the factors that pushed U.S. President Donald Trump toward accepting Iran's terms during negotiations was the deeply negative reaction to the war among his MAGA voters. This large-scale socio-political movement — an abbreviation for "Make America Great Again" — fundamentally transformed the U.S. Republican Party.

The MAGA movement demands that the United States stop acting as the world's policeman and spend taxpayer money domestically. Skepticism toward NATO is also widespread among MAGA supporters. The movement's principal objective is combating the so-called "deep state," which it believes has turned the United States into a haven for uncontrolled migration.

The movement wields enormous influence. Any Republican politician who opposes the MAGA agenda risks losing voter support during primaries and potentially losing a seat in Congress.

According to surveys, younger MAGA voters (between the ages of 18 and 34) were categorically opposed to war with Iran and believed that the United States should withdraw troops even without achieving its objectives. That is precisely what happened.

In protest against the war, several major MAGA figures resigned, including the country's chief counterintelligence official Joe Kent and, citing personal reasons, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Before leaving office, she released sensational information regarding American biological laboratories, including facilities in Ukraine.

MAGA Welcomes Trump's Negotiations with Putin

The report states that dangerous and highly pathogenic viruses and bacteria are stored at these facilities. Among those listed were anthrax, plague, tularemia, as well as Ebola, Marburg, Lassa, MERS, and SARS viruses, suggesting preparations for biological sabotage against Russia.

American MAGA communities claim with "99 percent certainty" that the investigation "is part of Trump's negotiations with Putin." The Telegram channel We The Media writes that "Putin has insisted from the beginning that Russia wants justice regarding the development of U. S.-funded biological weapons programs in Ukraine and worldwide."

According to the channel's author, Putin will not sign a peace agreement on Ukraine unless this issue is resolved.

"The DNI investigation into biolabs, combined with our efforts to leave NATO and reduce our military presence in Europe, tells me that Trump and Putin are already working with a certain degree of agreement."

The author added:

"This is a huge deal and an extremely positive sign."

Meanwhile, the influential MAGA channel BioClandestine on Telegram argued that Gabbard's report merely confirmed points it had long been advancing:

"I exposed where malicious NGOs were developing biological weapons using American taxpayer money, while the global establishment tried to stop me. They failed."

The author believes that COVID itself was developed in such laboratories under the CIA/USAID PREDICT program and that the pandemic's spread led to widespread mail-in voting during the 2020 election — a process that Democrats allegedly used to steal the election and remove Trump from office.

Russia Is Increasingly Seen as Trump's Ally Against a Common Enemy

Thus, in the struggle against what many MAGA supporters regard as America's primary enemy, Russia is increasingly perceived as Trump's ally.

Trump undoubtedly would like to weaken — if not completely destroy — Russia, but he cannot do so without risking electoral disaster for both himself and the Republican Party.

As a result, the president is forced to maneuver politically, and his rhetoric at the recent G7 summit concerning stronger sanctions against Russia and expanded assistance to Ukraine — including licenses for manufacturing anti-missile systems for Patriot air defense platforms — should be viewed skeptically.

MAGA pushed him out of the war with Iran; it may ultimately force him out of the Ukrainian conflict as well.

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Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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