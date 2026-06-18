For Russia, Iran's victory in the war with the United States is extremely important, as it results in Tehran becoming a regional leader.

Photo: скрин https://t.me/farsna/426671 by Pravda.ru is licensed under Pravda.Ru American aircraft wreckage in Iran

Iran Defended Key Elements of Its Sovereignty

On the night of Thursday, Iran and the United States separately signed, online, a memorandum of understanding on ending American aggression. US President Donald Trump signed on behalf of the United States from Versailles, while Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed from Tehran. The conflict in the Middle East lasted for 108 days.

In its war for sovereignty, Iran defended:

The ability to enrich uranium in principle.

Its missile program. Trump stated that he could not prohibit Iran from possessing ballistic missiles while simultaneously allowing Saudi Arabia to have them.

The right to regulate navigation through the Strait of Hormuz jointly with Oman, meaning that the United States agreed to recognize these waters as internal waters of the two countries rather than international waters.

The removal of American military bases from "adjacent regions." The memorandum does not specify where those regions are, but they almost certainly concern neighboring countries, which in this case are the Persian Gulf states.

The return of frozen assets. The United States must return Iran's frozen assets; otherwise, trust in the American financial system and the dollar would be undermined, Trump said. Recently, he had threatened BRICS with 100 percent tariffs.

The lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil exports and on the mechanisms supporting them, including banking, insurance, and logistics systems.

Iran achieved:

The lifting of the American blockade.

The inclusion of Lebanon in the memorandum, thereby ensuring security for Hezbollah.

Reparations. The United States, together with regional partners, committed itself to developing a coordinated reconstruction and economic development plan for Iran worth no less than $300 billion.

Approval of the agreement in the UN Security Council.

Strategic dominance in the region. Iran has already warned Armenia that it will not approve the TRIPP project (the expanded Zangezur Corridor) until it is convinced of its security. Yerevan has been advised not to take any serious steps on the project during the next 60 days, while dialogue between Iran and the United States continues. Azerbaijan and Turkey are in mourning.

What Iran will lose is enriched uranium, which will be diluted under IAEA supervision, but the expertise and technologies remain.

US Concessions Linked to the Oil Situation

Such concessions by the United States amount to capitulation. If Americans are "winning," as Trump claims, then why are Israelis furious and saying they are losing?

The main factor behind these concessions is the depletion of US strategic oil reserves. According to expert estimates, within two weeks the United States would have faced a fuel catastrophe.

The second factor is the split within the Republican Party ahead of congressional elections.

Israel's position appears vulnerable. It remains to be seen whether it will dare to attack Lebanon again, though such a move appears unpromising and risks provoking the anger of its principal ally. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will likely lose parliamentary elections in October.

Being an enemy of the United States is dangerous, but being its friend is catastrophically dangerous.

Israel has one path left — to sit down at the negotiating table with Iran.

Russia Made the Right Strategic Bet on Iran

For Russia, it is important that its North-South transport corridor continues operating and that Iran blocks the expansion of American and European influence in the Caucasus and Caspian regions.

An axis of resistance to American imperialism will continue taking shape, based on Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

The main conclusion is that Russia placed the correct strategic bet on Iran. The strategic agreement signed with Tehran has fully justified itself, which has become a rare occurrence in current geopolitical realities.