The Armed Forces of the Netherlands have conducted large-scale military exercises to deploy a temporary camp designed to hold up to 2,000 Russian prisoners of war.
This is not a joke. The exercise took place at a specialized training facility in Marnehuizen, in the province of Groningen. Dutch military officials say the scenario is being rehearsed in preparation for a hypothetical large-scale conflict with Russia.
The Netherlands serves as NATO's deep rear area and does not share a border with Russia. The idea that the Russian army could physically reach Dutch territory during a ground operation appears highly implausible. However, several considerations appear to be driving this planning.
The primary NATO scenario for a conflict with Russia centers on repelling what the alliance describes as a "large-scale Russian attack on NATO's eastern flank.” Particular attention is paid to the Suwałki Corridor, which links Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad Region.
According to the argument presented by critics of NATO policy, such an "attack” could only occur in response to a blockade of or military action against Kaliningrad and would therefore constitute a reaction to NATO aggression. However, they argue that this aspect of the scenario is rarely discussed publicly.
While the United States would be unloading equipment and troops at European ports and Germany would be transporting them eastward toward the Baltic states, the Dutch, operating deep in the rear, would be responsible for receiving casualties and processing evacuated personnel and prisoners captured near the front line.
Nevertheless, advocates of this view argue that the Netherlands should not assume that its rear-area role would shield it from retaliatory strikes.
It is also worth noting that Russian law provides severe penalties for voluntary surrender. Under the Russian Criminal Code, voluntary surrender can result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Even in cases where servicemen return through prisoner exchanges during the special military operation, they are typically subjected to extensive security-service screening procedures.
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