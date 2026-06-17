Not a Joke: Dutch Military Conducts Large-Scale Exercise for Holding 2,000 Russian POWs

The Armed Forces of the Netherlands have conducted large-scale military exercises to deploy a temporary camp designed to hold up to 2,000 Russian prisoners of war.

Photo: "Встреча подразделений ВС РФ и ЛНР в Новоайдаре 006" by Unknown authorUnknown author, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Военный ВС РФ

'Russians, Surrender!'

This is not a joke. The exercise took place at a specialized training facility in Marnehuizen, in the province of Groningen. Dutch military officials say the scenario is being rehearsed in preparation for a hypothetical large-scale conflict with Russia.

The Netherlands serves as NATO's deep rear area and does not share a border with Russia. The idea that the Russian army could physically reach Dutch territory during a ground operation appears highly implausible. However, several considerations appear to be driving this planning.

Dutch society has been raised on the belief in "Russian aggression,” and authorities seek to reassure the public that "we are strong and our tanks are fast,” while Russians would supposedly surrender in large numbers. For the Netherlands' traditionally liberal society, officials emphasize that the project is based on the requirements of the Geneva Conventions. Hypothetical prisoners of war would be housed in conditions "not inferior to those of Dutch servicemen,” with the ability to send letters, although without communication devices. The message is clear: Russians are portrayed as hostile and unfortunate, while the Dutch present themselves as humane and civilized, ready to provide a "decent” standard of living even in captivity. Some may even hope that such "excellent” conditions would encourage mass surrender. The exercise is intended to demonstrate that NATO is genuinely preparing for a large-scale war. Critics argue that a more logical approach would be to move away from confrontation and build a new security architecture in which no side threatens the other. However, such an outcome would be viewed as a victory for Russia. As a result, Europe continues preparing for conflict, while the Netherlands reserves for itself the relatively safe role of a distant rear area in a potential large-scale war. A frightened population is easier to influence and can help deliver electoral victories. The exercise may also be intended to intimidate Russia by showcasing the scale of NATO's preparations and the risks associated with a potential conflict. There are economic incentives as well. More than half of the Dutch population (51-57 percent) openly supports government initiatives to create strategic national stockpiles in case of war. Amid alarming headlines, demand for survivalist and preparedness stores has increased across the country. Dutch citizens have been actively purchasing emergency supplies, including autonomous water filtration systems, solar-powered radios, and long-term food reserves. Shelter construction has also expanded significantly.

Deep Rear Will Not Protect the Netherlands from Retaliation

The primary NATO scenario for a conflict with Russia centers on repelling what the alliance describes as a "large-scale Russian attack on NATO's eastern flank.” Particular attention is paid to the Suwałki Corridor, which links Belarus and Russia's Kaliningrad Region.

According to the argument presented by critics of NATO policy, such an "attack” could only occur in response to a blockade of or military action against Kaliningrad and would therefore constitute a reaction to NATO aggression. However, they argue that this aspect of the scenario is rarely discussed publicly.

While the United States would be unloading equipment and troops at European ports and Germany would be transporting them eastward toward the Baltic states, the Dutch, operating deep in the rear, would be responsible for receiving casualties and processing evacuated personnel and prisoners captured near the front line.

Nevertheless, advocates of this view argue that the Netherlands should not assume that its rear-area role would shield it from retaliatory strikes.

It is also worth noting that Russian law provides severe penalties for voluntary surrender. Under the Russian Criminal Code, voluntary surrender can result in a prison sentence of up to 10 years. Even in cases where servicemen return through prisoner exchanges during the special military operation, they are typically subjected to extensive security-service screening procedures.