Iran Memorandum May Collapse Before It Begins as Israel Rejects Key Terms

Trump will not be able to implement a deal with Iran if Israel refuses to recognize it and the U.S. Senate does not approve it. Trump understands this perfectly well, but is using the agreement as a tool to push oil prices lower.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mostafameraji, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Iran flags

Israel Could Derail Implementation of the Iran-U.S. Memorandum

On Thursday evening, U.S. President Donald Trump congratulated everyone on the conclusion of a memorandum of understanding with Iran, which is expected to be signed in Switzerland on Friday.

However, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stated that Trump's agreement "does not bind us.”

"Israel does not answer to the United States. We are an independent and sovereign state. Let us emphasize: We love the United States and are grateful to President Trump. Nevertheless, the State of Israel is not a banana republic.”

Tel Aviv opposes the agreement as a whole, but particularly the withdrawal of forces from southern Lebanon, where Hezbollah remains entrenched and unwilling to disarm before the army of the central government. The memorandum may ultimately be signed, but its implementation could be obstructed. A similar fate befell the Gaza agreement due to Hamas's unwillingness to disarm.

The United States Faces Enormous Costs in the Conflict with Iran

The agreement with Iran risks becoming a classic Pyrrhic victory for Trump. On paper, the White House presents it as a major triumph, but the real geopolitical costs of the operation have been enormous.

Iran has developed a long-term desire for revenge after the deaths of its leaders, children and civilians, as well as the destruction of homes, bridges and other infrastructure that affected entire communities.

Free passage through the Strait of Hormuz has been lost.

Iran has buried its nuclear facilities even deeper underground. The International Atomic Energy Agency has lost oversight of them, while Tehran has become more convinced than ever that only nuclear weapons can guarantee its security.

Arab Gulf states suffered from Iranian missile strikes and became disillusioned with American security guarantees.

The United States rapidly depleted its stockpiles of THAAD and Patriot interceptor missiles.

Washington is expected to lift sanctions and reduce its military presence in Persian Gulf countries.

The United States may have to participate in rebuilding Iranian facilities, with total costs estimated at approximately $300 billion.

According to the memorandum, Tehran commits not to develop nuclear weapons — a position it has consistently maintained in the past. A final agreement is expected after 60 days of negotiations. However, those negotiations will not begin until oil sanctions are lifted, the maritime blockade is removed, and half of Iran's frozen assets are released.

The document is expected to be endorsed through a United Nations Security Council resolution, and a special monitoring mechanism is to be established to oversee implementation.

Iran Holds the Stronger Position

A memorandum is not a treaty but a preliminary understanding that carries no binding legal force. If Trump is unwilling or unable to find leverage over Tel Aviv, then from the U. S. side the memorandum may amount to little more than an attempt to drive down oil prices. If he does find such leverage, the agreement could be perceived as a U.S. capitulation.

Any final agreement must also be approved by the U.S. Senate. Given the current political context, as well as Iran's demand that the United States be held accountable for withdrawing from the previous agreement in 2018, such approval appears doubtful.

Even if the current arrangements enter into force and help reduce tensions, they do not eliminate the fundamental disagreements between the parties. Disputes remain over Iran's nuclear program and uranium enrichment, control of energy and transportation routes, and the strengthening of the bloc led by Russia and China.

There is, however, one important difference from previous agreements: this time Iran appears to control the situation and is actively consulting with Moscow and Beijing.