Collapse of €100 Billion Fighter Jet Project Exposes Strategic Rift Between Berlin and Paris

A conflict of interests between Paris and Berlin has led to the termination of a joint aviation project, raising questions about Europe's ability to wage a war against Russia.

Photo: https://ru.wikipedia.org/ by Tiraden. Собственная работа, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ FCAS fighter jet mock-up

Berlin and Paris Put Their Ambitions Above European Interests

Germany and France have cancelled their joint €100 billion sixth-generation fighter jet program, Reuters reports. The FCAS project, launched in 2017 by former Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron, envisaged Airbus and Dassault Aviation working together on a single fighter aircraft model. Had the program succeeded, it would have enhanced interoperability among European armed forces and, in the long term, pushed American fighter jets out of the European market. At first glance, that would appear to align perfectly with Europe's current strategic objectives.

However, the project reached a dead end after Dassault Aviation firmly insisted on serving as the sole lead contractor. Meanwhile, Germany's new aviation strategy formally established that Airbus must act as a co-leader in any national combat aircraft program. That left no room for compromise with a France seeking a dominant role.

Paris also required a carrier-capable fighter able to operate from aircraft carriers and carry French nuclear weapons. Berlin, by contrast, needed a long-range heavy bomber. The two sides failed to combine those requirements within a single airframe without sacrificing effectiveness. Germany's IG Metall trade union, which represents more than two million industrial workers, welcomed the decision to cancel the project, arguing that it serves the interests of Germany's aerospace industry and its workforce. In practical terms, that means German jobs will not be shared with France.

Macron and current German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spent several months attempting to resolve their differences, but they either failed to do so or chose not to.

Complete Disarray: Spain Looks Toward Turkey's KAAN Program

The fighter aircraft will now be developed separately. Dassault plans to build a sovereign French aircraft based on technologies developed for the Rafale F5. Germany, led by Airbus, intends to pursue its own fighter project and is already holding talks with Sweden's Saab and with Spain. Berlin could also choose to join the competing British-led GCAP program.

At the same time, reports indicate that Spain is negotiating with Turkish Aerospace Industries. Defense Post reported that Madrid may ultimately decide to participate in the development of the KAAN stealth fighter program.

Every Country for Itself: EU Struggles to Present United Front

Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas rejected the idea of creating a unified European army, arguing that NATO already exists to defend Europe. Under her vision, the United States would bear the burden of fighting Russia while Europe would provide logistical support and strategic depth.

But what happens if the United States leaves NATO? In that scenario, Europe's strategy of "NATO on the front line, the EU in the rear” would collapse instantly. Europe would then need to reorganize its security architecture on the fly. Leadership within a more "Europeanized” NATO would likely fall to Britain, Germany, France and Poland. Yet questions remain about how those countries could assume such a role if they cannot even reach a consensus on a single fighter aircraft project.

Instead of creating a so-called "EU Army,” European states would likely form regional alliances and strengthen bilateral ties with Britain, which has adopted a tougher stance toward Russia despite facing significant economic challenges.

Nevertheless, these are Europe's own problems, and they do not make a successful war against Russia possible, given Russia's mobilized resources and experienced military forces.