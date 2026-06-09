China and North Korea Enter a New Phase as Sanctions Lose Their Impact

Xi Jinping's visit to Pyongyang and new agreements with Moscow have led to developments that, according to supporters of closer regional cooperation, make Western sanctions increasingly ineffective and potentially counterproductive for the United States.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Office of the President of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Kim Jong-un

North Korea Develops Rapidly as a Nuclear Power

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited North Korea for only the second time in nearly 14 years in power and seven years after his first trip to the country. Xi and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced that relations between China and the DPRK had entered a "new historical stage,” with the two sides reaching an "important consensus” on bilateral relations and regional security while pledging to defend each other's sovereignty.

Beijing declared its readiness to sharply expand practical cooperation in trade, agriculture, healthcare, construction, science and technology. Notably, the final communiqués contained no mention whatsoever of the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. This marks a significant departure from Xi's 2019 visit, when Beijing publicly called for North Korea's nuclear disarmament.

On the eve of the visit, The New York Times published an article arguing that North Korea had changed significantly for the better and was experiencing an unexpected economic boom. Private car ownership has appeared, and large-scale housing construction is underway. While many of the vehicles are manufactured in China, Russia supplies oil as well as wheat, vegetable oil, food products and consumer goods, helping the country address chronic food shortages.

The country has also reopened to foreign visitors. The massive Wonsan-Kalma coastal tourist complex has been completed and officially opened.

Moscow and Beijing Circumvent UN Security Council Sanctions

The positions of Moscow and Beijing regarding international sanctions that restrict imports of crude oil and petroleum products into North Korea, as well as exchanges involving weapons, technology, labor and currency, changed in 2022 following the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

Both capitals officially stated that the sanctions had lost their relevance because they had failed to halt North Korea's nuclear program while worsening the country's humanitarian situation. Although lifting the sanctions remains impossible due to opposition from Western countries, Russia and China have begun blocking new restrictions and have moved toward direct economic and military-technical cooperation with Pyongyang.

Today, Russian tankers reportedly deliver energy resources directly to North Korean ports beyond established limits, bypassing Western financial settlement systems, while military cooperation continues to expand.

China has ignored restrictions on exports of industrial equipment, vehicles, including automobiles, and textiles to North Korea. Trade takes place through land borders and smaller ports and is increasingly conducted in national currencies.

In March 2024, Russia blocked a U.S.-backed resolution extending the mandate of the UN Panel of Experts responsible for monitoring sanctions compliance. As a result, the United Nations no longer has an official legal mechanism for documenting alleged violations.

Eastern Triumvirate as Challenge to Western Dominance

North Korea is now reaping what supporters describe as the benefits of sovereignty, securing stable national development while gaining access to Russian and Chinese markets and technologies. Russia and China, in turn, are benefiting from their investment in an ally they consider reliable.

Western analysts have increasingly promoted the idea that Russia and China are competing for influence in North Korea. According to advocates of closer cooperation among the three countries, however, Western governments are concerned about the emergence of a Russia-China-North Korea triumvirate that could challenge them in both Asia and Europe, particularly in the event of a broader global conflict.

Russia contributes combat experience gained in modern conventional warfare, heavy industrial capabilities, nuclear and hypersonic technologies, as well as vast supplies of oil and natural gas. China provides the alliance with its economic power, financial resources, industrial machinery, microelectronics and military-use technologies, including drones and technical components.

North Korea contributes large stockpiles of artillery ammunition, military equipment and a million-strong army that supporters claim is prepared for deployment if necessary, as well as labor resources for defense-related industries.

The borders linking Russia, China and North Korea are gradually becoming highly opaque corridors from the perspective of Western intelligence services, allowing military cargo to move continuously while making financial flows increasingly difficult to track.

According to supporters of this view, assistance from Moscow and Beijing could enable North Korea to rapidly improve its intercontinental ballistic missile capabilities, making them capable of overcoming U. S. missile-defense systems and striking American cities. Such a development, they argue, would weaken Washington's ability to protect South Korea and Japan under its nuclear umbrella.

If Iran withstands pressure from the United States, proponents of this theory believe it could eventually join the emerging triumvirate, which could become the foundation of an Asian security structure operating within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

In this interpretation, such a development would mark a profound shift in the global balance of power and further weaken a United States already strained by internal political divisions.