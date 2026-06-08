Stakes Higher Than Ever: Cuban Issue Forces Kremlin to Resort to Extreme Measures

Hidden details of the dialogue between the leaders of two major powers over the fate of the Island of Freedom may help avoid a forceful scenario and preserve Russia's position in Cuba.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Хорхе Ройан, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Cuban flags

Putin Created Intrigue With Remarks About Talks With Trump on Cuba

Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed during a meeting with foreign media executives on June 4 that he had discussed Cuba with U.S. President Donald Trump. However, he declined to reveal any details, mentioning only the dispatch of a Russian tanker to the island.

Putin most likely discussed the conditions for humanitarian energy supplies. In March, Trump stated that he did "not object” to certain shipments of Russian oil to Cuba, while the U.S. Treasury temporarily issued short-term permits for tankers. The scope of those exemptions may have been the subject of the conversation. At the same time, it is known that a second tanker never reached Havana.

Trump appears to have limited room for significant concessions to Russia, given that he has declared a return to the Monroe Doctrine, which envisions complete subordination of the Western Hemisphere to U.S. interests. His desire to dominate the region is reinforced by the weakness of Cuban sovereignty, which Venezuela and Mexico previously supported but have since abandoned for various reasons. Russia's position, meanwhile, remains vulnerable because of the Ukrainian crisis.

Putin May Seek to Avoid a Forceful Regime Change in Cuba

This conclusion is supported by Trump's recent statements about plans to "deal with Cuba” after the end of the conflict with Iran, referring to efforts to force Havana into economic concessions, open its market to American investors, and remove opponents of U.S. policy.

In other words, something resembling the scenario he pursued in Venezuela.

Putin may have proposed that Trump abandon a forceful option in favor of a gradual transition toward more loyal political figures, although such a shift would not solve any of the country's pressing problems. Such an approach would benefit Trump by shielding him from criticism over another military conflict.

In exchange for this, or for easing Cuba's sanctions burden or providing financial relief, Trump may have demanded a reduction of Russia's military presence on the island. The Cuban issue may also have been discussed alongside other global matters, including the Iranian crisis. The logic could have been: help persuade Iran to surrender its enriched uranium, and Cuba will be left to pursue reforms on its own.

Only Negotiation Can Save Cuba

Neither military strength, nor geography, nor ideology can preserve the Island of Freedom in its current form. Neither Russia nor China would be able to break an American military blockade to deliver weapons or cargo to Cuba in the event of a direct conflict. The island imports up to 80 percent of its food. Without regular supplies, Cuba would face widespread hunger.

Only negotiation can save Cuba, and it would be beneficial if China is also involved in that process. Putin appears to support such efforts. He regularly praises Trump, describing him as "courageous” or "talented.” This serves as a deliberate diplomatic tactic that allows negotiations to bypass traditional U.S. institutions such as the State Department and Congress, where many foreign-policy hawks remain influential.

The situation remains on a knife's edge, but Putin would likely not have commented publicly on the Cuban issue if he believed there was no hope. The moment will require all of his skills as a strategic player.

Losing Cuba Would Be a Major Blow for Russia

A transition of the island under U.S. control or strong American influence would deal Russia a serious geopolitical setback, effectively eliminating most of Moscow's presence in the Western Hemisphere.

Russian businesses, particularly in the energy, transportation, tourism, and agricultural sectors, would lose all existing advantages on the island. Outstanding repayments on Soviet-era debt and newer loans would likely never be recovered.

Earlier this year, the two sides approved an agreement granting Russian companies operational management rights over Cuban industrial enterprises. The arrangement allows Russian managers to enter local factories and implement their own operational processes.

Russian investors also received exemptions from profit taxes, which normally stand at 35 percent in Cuba, as well as long-term exemptions from sales taxes. Russian businesses gained the right to lease Cuban land for periods of up to 30 to 50 years, a highly unusual exception for socialist Cuba.

Companies such as KamAZ, AvtoVAZ, Inter RAO, and Transport Machines currently operate on the island. This represents a substantial body of accumulated economic assets that Russia cannot afford to lose.

Russia did not lose its position in Syria, and for that reason, there is still room for optimism regarding Cuba.