The Pentagon's decision not to mention Taiwan at a major security forum has sparked discussion about shifting US priorities, military-industrial challenges, and the future balance of power in the Asia-Pacific region.
Behind Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's diplomatic silence on Taiwan lies a systemic crisis within the American military-industrial complex and tactical doctrines.
Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth pointedly avoided mentioning Taiwan in his keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue forum in Singapore on May 30. Western analysts believe this was done to avoid unnecessary confrontation with Beijing.
US President Donald Trump openly described a new $14 billion military aid package for Taiwan as "a very good bargaining chip” in trade negotiations with China. The Trump administration has frozen or put on hold direct calls and deals with Taipei, likely receiving in return China's agreement on supplies of rare earth elements that are critically important for the Republican administration, as well as purchases of soybeans from American farmers.
However, the real reason behind the suspension of deliveries remains unspoken: the weakness of the US defense industry, which lost the war against Iran.
China will undoubtedly learn from Iran how to use drones against the US Navy, which, according to the lessons of the Iranian conflict, lacks complete protection against simultaneous attacks involving hundreds of inexpensive maritime and aerial drones. Such mass assaults can overwhelm a ship's close-range defense systems and open the way for missile strikes.
As a result, Washington's policy shift is a forced one. There may be no more high-profile visits to Taiwan by congressional leaders and fewer major arms deliveries, but the United States will continue to undermine China quietly. There is little doubt about that.
First, Washington will pressure its Asian allies to take greater responsibility for their own defense and participate more actively in US-led alliances such as AUKUS and the Quad.
Second, the United States will demand that its partners stop purchasing advanced technologies from Beijing. Washington is presenting its allies with an ultimatum: either halt such purchases or face punitive tariffs if they refuse to close their markets to Chinese electric vehicles, lithium batteries, and solar panels.
Third, the United States will push allies to completely restructure supply chains involving pharmaceuticals, rare earth elements, and semiconductors, relocating production from China to "friendly countries” or back to the United States. Taiwan's chip industry is also facing pressure to follow this path.
There is a rule: never trust the Americans, because they will betray you as soon as they decide friendship is no longer in their interests. Taiwan may soon experience this firsthand.
China, meanwhile, has time to prepare for war. Knowing that its rival is also learning and adapting, Beijing is already reducing its dependence on the Strait of Malacca by building oil pipelines through Myanmar and Pakistan while increasing overland energy imports from Russia and Central Asia.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed bilateral relations and regional cooperation during a phone call that included a birthday greeting and talks on Eurasian integration.