Brazil's Sovereignty Under Attack: Washington Opens Door for Military Intervention

The United States has designated two of Brazil's largest criminal organizations as foreign terrorist groups, a move that could reshape migration policy, security cooperation, and the country's political landscape ahead of presidential elections.

Photo: Bandeira brasileira by Núcleo Editorial, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Brazilian flag

Trump Administration Draws Brazil Into a New Political Dispute

The United States has added Brazil's criminal organizations Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) and Comando Vermelho (CV) to its list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO). Washington argues that both groups operate beyond Brazil's borders, extending their activities across Latin America and into the United States.

The administration of sitting President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva opposed the measure, maintaining that these organizations are criminal enterprises rather than terrorist groups because they lack a political or religious ideology.

Washington's decision coincided with preparations for Brazil's presidential election and came one day after opposition senator and presidential candidate Flávio Bolsonaro met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, as well as President Donald Trump at the White House the previous day. Many observers in Brazil interpreted the timing as politically significant. Brazilian conservatives have rarely focused on combating criminal gangs and instead tend to use the issue as an electoral tool.

According to reports, the new designation could influence domestic political debates and become a major topic during the election campaign.

Security Concerns, Migration Policy and Geopolitical Implications

The terrorist designation gives the United States additional legal authority to block financial transactions, conduct intelligence operations, and potentially apply security pressure in the region without requiring approval from local authorities.

Supporters of the Brazilian government argue that the measure does little to change the practical fight against organized crime but creates a framework that could justify greater US involvement in Brazilian affairs under the banner of counterterrorism.

The decision may also affect the Brazilian diaspora in the United States by simplifying deportation procedures. Under anti-terrorism regulations, authorities could accelerate the removal of individuals suspected of ties to PCC or CV without lengthy court proceedings.

The Lula administration has often pursued policies that differ from Washington's preferences. Brazil is a founding member of BRICS, promotes a multipolar world order, supports efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar in international trade, and advocates alternative financial mechanisms.

The Brazilian government also maintains strategic ties with China, the country's largest trading partner, while preserving diplomatic channels with Russia. Brasília has declined to supply weapons to Ukraine, criticized aspects of US foreign policy, and opposed sanctions on Venezuela and Cuba, describing them as interference in the internal affairs of Latin American nations.

Relations between Lula and Trump have remained tense. Trump imposed tariffs of up to 50 percent on certain Brazilian products and criticized legal actions against former President Jair Bolsonaro, a close political ally. Lula, for his part, publicly stated that "Trump is not the emperor of the world.”

Domestic Backlash and Debate Over Sovereignty

Pedro Uczai, leader of the ruling Workers' Party faction in Brazil's Chamber of Deputies, described the controversy as part of a broader political struggle. He argued that Brazil should combat organized crime through strong national institutions, sovereignty, and Brazilian law.

"Brazil is not a colony. Brazil belongs to Brazilians,” he said.

Uczai's criticism draws on longstanding investigations by Brazilian law enforcement authorities into alleged links between members of the Bolsonaro political camp and criminal networks in Rio de Janeiro. These investigations have focused in part on the so-called militias — heavily armed paramilitary groups composed of former and active police officers, military personnel, and firefighters.

These organizations control entire neighborhoods in Rio de Janeiro and have been accused of extortion, racketeering, contract killings, and illegal construction activities. Many Brazilians view them as more powerful and dangerous than traditional criminal gangs.

The controversy surrounding Washington's decision is likely to become a significant issue in Brazil's upcoming presidential election on October 4. The outcome could shape not only the country's domestic politics but also the future direction of relations between Brazil and the United States.