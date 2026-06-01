Brussels Explores Refugee Processing Hubs in Central Asia Amid Migration Pressure

A proposal reportedly under consideration in Brussels could significantly alter Central Asia's international profile and trigger domestic political debate across the region.

Photo: ru.freepik.com is licensed under ru.freepik.com by freepik Migrants

According to Politico, the European Union is examining the possibility of establishing migrant holding centers in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for asylum seekers whose applications have been rejected within the EU. The initiative is reportedly being discussed confidentially by the Netherlands, Austria, Denmark, Germany and Greece. In exchange, participating countries could receive simplified visa arrangements.

Astana and Tashkent Reject the Role of Regional Migration Hubs

Uzbekistan did sign an agreement with Austria during the official visit of Austrian foreign and interior ministers on May 7. However, the agreement concerns the transit of refugees through Uzbekistan to Afghanistan rather than their resettlement within the country.

Tashkent has also opened a Migrant Resource Center with support from the European Union. Its mission, however, focuses on helping Uzbek citizens find legal and safe employment opportunities in Europe rather than accommodating migrants from third countries.

Kazakhstan has likewise not entered substantive negotiations regarding the creation of European deportation centers on its territory.

Astana is discussing a standard readmission agreement with Austria. Under such an arrangement, Kazakhstan would agree to accept only its own citizens who violated EU visa regulations, as well as individuals who can be proven to have entered Europe through Kazakh territory. The country has rejected any role as a destination for third-country nationals.

Experts Question Political Feasibility

Andrey Grozin, head of the Central Asia and Kazakhstan Department at the Institute of CIS Countries and a candidate of historical sciences, believes the idea remains politically problematic.

He argued that while similar practices involving migrant facilities could become more common in the future, it is doubtful that Uzbekistan or Kazakhstan would agree to host them, even if such projects were presented as humanitarian initiatives.

According to Grozin, both countries already face significant pressure from Western partners.

"In such a situation, hosting additional groups of controversial foreign migrants would probably be excessive,” Grozin told Pravda.Ru. "Citizens of Uzbekistan would likely have even more questions for their central government.”

He also suggested that Kazakhstan's growing engagement with Western institutions has increased Astana's dependence on Western policy agendas. In his view, this trend is beginning to concern segments of the local political establishment.

Why the EU Is Looking Beyond Its Borders

The reported interest in Central Asia comes after similar migration initiatives encountered difficulties elsewhere.

Projects in Africa, including the United Kingdom's Rwanda plan, faced significant challenges, while agreements involving Tunisia and Egypt drew criticism from human rights organizations over the treatment of migrants.

Italy currently operates migrant centers in Albania, but the project remains controversial. Critics argue that the arrangement undermines national sovereignty, while many residents say the promised economic benefits have failed to materialize.

Authorities in Tirana continue to support the initiative, describing it as an act of solidarity and expressing hope that closer cooperation with Rome could strengthen Albania's path toward EU membership.

Visa Incentives and Strategic Calculations

Albania already benefits from visa-free travel privileges as an EU candidate country. No official proposal has been announced offering Kazakhstan or Uzbekistan visa liberalization in exchange for hosting migrant detention facilities.

Any future visa facilitation measures, such as long-term multiple-entry visas or reduced application fees, would likely depend on readmission agreements and evidence that citizens of those countries do not remain in the EU illegally.

Observers note that financial assistance and investment packages could form part of broader negotiations. However, decision-makers in both Astana and Tashkent remain aware of the significant reputational, social and domestic political risks associated with hosting facilities for migrants arriving from conflict zones.