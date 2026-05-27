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Andrey Mihayloff

Armenia Faces Strategic Choice: EU Membership or 'Soft and Intelligent Divorce' with Russia?

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Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the future of the republic's membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) should be decided not by him personally, but by the people of Armenia.

Flags of Armenia and Russia
Photo: flickr.com by Alexanyan, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Flags of Armenia and Russia

"I say that the Armenian people must have an alternative (…) to be part of the EAEU or to be part of the European Union,” the politician said, 24news TV channel reports.

Pashinyan stated that his task is to provide the people of the country with alternatives from which they can choose.

He also described every citizen of the republic as "the strongest.”

The statement came during Pashinyan's pre-election trip to the regions ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled for June 7.

Russia Warns Armenia Over Possible EU Integration

Russia has informed Armenia that it could suspend or terminate the agreement on duty-free supplies of natural gas, petroleum products and unprocessed diamonds to the republic if Yerevan continues the process of joining the European Union, the Kommersant reported.

According to the newspaper, Russian Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev sent a letter containing this information to Armenia's Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure.

Tsivilev stated that Armenia's intention to deepen cooperation with the European Union and seek EU membership "threatens” the high level of cooperation between Russia and Armenia, "one of the foundations of which consists of bilateral international agreements.”

He also wrote that Armenia's attempts to join the EU "do not correspond to the nature of the partnership between the governments and economic entities of our countries and the practical steps repeatedly taken by Russia to meet Armenia's critically important needs on a preferential basis.”

In 2013, Russia and Armenia signed an agreement indefinitely abolishing duties on petroleum products, gas and diamonds supplied to Armenia.

Kremlin Says EU Integration and EAEU Membership Are Incompatible

No one can persuade Armenia to remain in the Eurasian Economic Union, but clarification from Yerevan is necessary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Of course, no one can persuade Armenia, especially considering that they have already legislatively oriented themselves in this direction. But, naturally, certain clarifications will be needed,” Peskov stated.

He recalled that Armenia's intention to integrate with the European Union is already written into law, which "essentially legally obliges the government and all state authorities of Armenia to orient themselves toward European integration.”

However, integration with the European Union is incompatible with membership in the EAEU, Peskov emphasized.

"Armenia is taking a course toward integration with another union. These are mutually exclusive processes,” he added.

Peskov also noted that upcoming EAEU meetings would not be simple.

"The agenda is complicated. In addition to the integration topics themselves, you know there is a difficult situation involving Armenia,” the Kremlin spokesman said.

Asked whether Armenia's future in the EAEU would effectively be decided at the upcoming summit, Peskov replied that Armenia remains a member of the union and will participate at the working level.

"The country's top leadership is occupied with the election campaign,” he added.

Peskov also clarified that no contacts between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan are currently planned.

Moscow and Yerevan Continue Public Exchange Over Future Relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously stated that Armenia should decide as early as possible whether it wants to participate in the EU or the EAEU, suggesting that a "soft and intelligent divorce” could then become possible.

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, in turn, assured that Yerevan does not intend to "divorce” Moscow or "create tension in relations.”

According to him, Armenia and Russia remain "partners connected by numerous ties,” and the republic intends to continue developing "these mutually beneficial relations.”

 

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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