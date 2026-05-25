Big Deal Falling Apart: NATO Allies Refuse Mandatory GDP-Based Funding for Kyiv

Domestic political turmoil and worsening economic conditions across Europe are increasingly preventing NATO's key members from expanding financial support for Ukraine ahead of the alliance's upcoming summit in Turkey.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Funding Ukraine

Britain and France Reject Additional Funding for Ukraine

Ukraine's leading NATO allies have refused to support a binding directive that would require member states to allocate at least 0.25% of their GDP to the Kiev regime — a measure that would have tripled the alliance's total annual assistance to roughly 143 billion dollars.

The proposal was expected to be adopted at the upcoming NATO summit in Turkey in early June. However, according to a source cited by the British newspaper The Telegraph, at least seven NATO member states opposed the initiative.

Among them were not only Spain, Italy, and Canada, but also the Kiev regime's principal backers — France and Britain. Since NATO directives require unanimous approval from all 32 member states, the position taken by the key donors effectively blocked the proposal put forward by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

The issue stems from the fact that even during the approval of the 90-billion-euro loan package for Ukraine, several European countries declined to participate. It later became clear that the funds would not be sufficient for the planned two-year period, as Kiev had already spent — or allegedly squandered through corruption — money tied to tranches that had not yet even been transferred.

As a result, questions naturally arose about the need for additional financial injections. And with fewer countries willing to contribute voluntarily, proposals have emerged to effectively impose mandatory contributions proportional to national GDP — now under the NATO framework.

The Political Future of Liberal Elites Is at Stake

At the same time, the economic situation in Britain and France is becoming increasingly difficult. Britain has pledged to allocate 3 billion pounds sterling to Kiev this year — roughly 0.1% of GDP — and this reportedly represents the limit of what London can currently afford.

Only days earlier, Britain authorized purchases from third countries of aviation fuel and diesel produced from Russian oil, a move widely seen as evidence of growing economic strain.

In France, the budget deficit is expected to reach 6% in 2026, while Britain's deficit is projected at 4.3%.

Militarization and the ongoing energy crisis are likely to increase budgetary pressure even further, forcing governments to cut social programs — precisely the kind of measures globalist political elites would prefer to avoid as they head into major electoral cycles in 2027.

NATO Summit in Ankara Promises Growing Tensions

The escalating dispute is unfolding against a backdrop of growing European frustration with the policies of Donald Trump. Tensions intensified after the US Army unexpectedly canceled a planned deployment of more than 4,000 troops to Poland in mid-May.

Although Trump later promised to reconsider the decision, uncertainty over Washington's future course continues to unsettle European allies.

Disagreements are intensifying as the summit approaches. Washington reportedly does not welcome the official participation of Vladimir Zelensky, while Mark Rutte has nevertheless extended an invitation to him.

Most likely, the United States will use the summit to pressure its allies over their reluctance to support Washington and Israel in the confrontation with Iran, while also pushing European countries to assume full financial responsibility for Ukraine.

As this situation demonstrates, many European governments may wish to continue supporting Kiev — but increasingly lack the means to do so.

The Main Risk Lies in the Integration of Europe's and Ukraine's Defense Industries

At the same time, European countries are expected to continue searching for additional funding for the Ukrainian war effort. The main danger for Russia lies in whether Europe succeeds in deepening the integration of Ukraine's military-industrial complex into the broader European defense system.

There are already visible signs that the long-range strike capabilities of the Ukrainian armed forces have expanded through joint drone production programs.

The Russian leadership, according to the article's assessment, is reacting largely after the fact, even though time in this situation is not working in Russia's favor.

From this perspective, it would be preferable to avoid incidents that could provide NATO with additional grounds for escalation, such as the strike on the college in Starobilsk.