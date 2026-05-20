Xi Jinping Warns of 'Law of the Jungle' After Talks With Putin in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping warned that rising global instability and unilateral political actions could push the international system toward a dangerous "law of the jungle” during high-level talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Presidential Executive Office of Russia, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin

The statement came after negotiations between the two leaders held during Putin's official visit to China, which marked the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

"The world is far from peaceful. The damage caused by unilateral actions and hegemony has gone beyond limits. There is a risk of returning to the law of the jungle,” Xi said in a joint statement following the talks.

Putin's Visit Marks New Stage in Russia-China Relations

Putin arrived in China on May 19 for a two-day official visit. Chinese officials welcomed the Russian delegation with a formal ceremony that included an honor guard and children waving the flags of both countries.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi greeted the Russian president at the airport before accompanying him to his motorcade. Later, Putin and Xi met at Beijing's Tiananmen Square before beginning formal negotiations at the Great Hall of the People.

The summit started with a private meeting between the two leaders before expanding to include senior members of both delegations.

Following the negotiations, Russia and China signed a joint statement on strengthening their comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.

The two leaders also officially launched the cross-cultural Years of Education between Russia and China for 2026-2027.

Energy Cooperation and Global Issues Dominate Agenda

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Moscow and Beijing reached important agreements in the energy sector during the talks.

Putin described the discussions with Xi as friendly and substantive, emphasizing that Russia and China would continue expanding cooperation both bilaterally and on international platforms.

Xi, in turn, stated that relations between the two countries had entered a new stage of accelerated and more productive development.

Chinese authorities also announced the extension of visa-free travel arrangements for Russian tourists until December 31, 2027.

According to Ushakov, Putin and Xi planned to continue discussions informally over tea, including conversations about relations with the United States and conflicts involving Ukraine and Iran.

Xi Criticizes Unilateralism and Global Division

Xi Jinping stressed that the international environment has become increasingly unstable due to unilateral actions and geopolitical rivalry.

"In the current chaotic international situation, division, unilateralism and hegemony are growing, but the desire for peace, development and cooperation remains the aspiration of peoples and the spirit of the times,” the Chinese leader said.

Putin echoed those remarks and stated that Russia and China jointly support international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Western Media See Message Directed at Washington

American media outlets interpreted Xi's comments as indirect criticism of the United States and its foreign policy approach.

CNN reported that the Chinese leader appeared to criticize excessive US involvement in global affairs while discussing instability, unilateralism and hegemony during the meeting with Putin.

Putin's visit to Beijing came only days after US President Donald Trump concluded his own trip to China.

Some analysts believe the unpredictability of Trump's foreign policy has accelerated strategic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.

American analyst Ed Price argued that Putin's visit carried symbolic geopolitical significance.

"You may visit China as often as you want, but Russia remains closer and friendlier to China than the United States,” Price said.

Possible Putin-Trump Meeting Discussed

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov later suggested that Putin and Trump could potentially meet during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit scheduled to take place in Shenzhen later this year.

"Theoretically, yes. A meeting with all participants of the summit is theoretically possible,” Peskov said.

The possibility of direct dialogue between the Russian and American presidents adds another layer of geopolitical significance to the growing diplomatic activity surrounding China.