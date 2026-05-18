Putin Goes to Global Diplomatic Hub to Redefine Strategic Partnership with World's Third Largest Nation

Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin a two-day state visit to China on May 19, with energy cooperation and long-term strategic coordination expected to dominate discussions in Beijing.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Джошуа Доубек, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Chinese flag

The Kremlin said the visit takes place at the invitation of the Chinese leadership and marks the 25th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Russia and China.

The year 2026 also marks 30 years since the establishment of the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership framework.

Energy Cooperation Expected to Take Center Stage

Analysts expect the leaders to focus heavily on cooperation in the extraction, transportation, and production of hydrocarbons as Russia continues redirecting energy flows toward Asian markets.

Russian officials first announced the visit in March, although the exact dates became public only last week.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun noted that this will become Putin's 25th trip to China. Xi Jinping and Putin have already met more than 40 times over the years.

Their previous meeting took place in Beijing during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in September 2025. Xi last visited Moscow in May 2025 during celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day.

Large Russian Delegation to Attend Beijing Negotiations

According to presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Putin will arrive in Beijing on the evening of May 19, where Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and an honor guard will greet him at the airport.

The Russian president will stay at the historic Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, a residence that previously served Chinese emperors for centuries.

The main negotiations will take place on May 20. Putin and Xi will participate in an official welcoming ceremony at Tiananmen Square before holding talks in both restricted and expanded formats at the Great Hall of the People.

The Russian delegation will include five deputy prime ministers, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina, regional governors, and executives from major state corporations including VEB.RF, Rosatom, and Roscosmos.

Russia and China Prepare Dozens of New Agreements

Ushakov said the two sides plan to adopt around 40 documents following the negotiations. Leaders will personally oversee the signing of 21 agreements, while officials will announce additional documents separately.

The centerpiece of the visit will reportedly become a detailed 47-page joint statement outlining the future development of the comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction between Russia and China.

After formal talks conclude, Putin and Xi will issue statements to the press and attend the opening ceremony for the Russia-China Years of Education initiative for 2026-2027.

Putin will also meet Chinese engineer Peng Pai, whom he first met during his inaugural visit to China in 2000 when Peng was still a child. According to Ushakov, the symbolic reunion reflects the long-term human dimension of Russian-Chinese relations.

Beijing Emerges as a Global Diplomatic Center

Putin's visit comes only days after US President Donald Trump traveled to China, becoming the first American president to visit the country in nine years.

Chinese newspaper Global Times described the timing as a sign that Beijing has become one of the central hubs of global diplomacy.

"This is truly a symbolic moment in diplomatic history when one country simultaneously becomes the key destination for leaders of two great powers,” Professor Li Haidong of the China Foreign Affairs University told the newspaper.

The Kremlin rejected suggestions that Putin's visit relates directly to Trump's trip. Ushakov said the schedule for negotiations between Putin and Xi had already been finalized shortly after their February 4 video conference.