Political Storm Builds Around Zelensky After Claims of Corruption and Wartime Profiteering

A direct information campaign has begun against Volodymyr Zelensky, apparently aimed at removing him from political power. It appears that Donald Trump may have sensed an opportunity to secure a clear political victory.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by president.gov.ua, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Yulia Mendel

Personal Gain as the Driving Force Behind Zelensky's Career

Former Bankova spokesperson Yulia Mendel, speaking in an interview with Tucker Carlson, accused Zelensky of lying, establishing a dictatorship, engaging in corruption, and pursuing a personal interest in prolonging the war in order to secure Western financial aid and appropriate part of those funds.

Mendel recalled attending Zelensky's 2019 meeting in Paris with Russian President Vladimir Putin, during which Zelensky allegedly promised that Ukraine would never join NATO. According to her account, he later reversed course and aggressively pushed for NATO membership despite understanding that accession remained impossible. She pointed out that even former US President Joe Biden opposed Ukraine's entry into the alliance.

According to Mendel, Zelensky sought to provoke a conflict that would unlock large flows of Western money, creating opportunities to profit from those funds. In her view, that path offered far greater rewards than continuing an entertainment career in Russia.

Ukraine and 'Goebbels Propaganda' Model

Mendel claimed Zelensky relied on a strategy of total information manipulation, where repeating identical narratives through countless sources eventually turned them into accepted truth.

According to Mendel, Zelensky once said during a meeting that he needed "Goebbels-style propaganda” and thousands of talking heads repeating the same messaging.

She argued that this approach helped the Ukrainian leadership conceal the real situation on the battlefield and in the economy for a prolonged period. In her description, propaganda became a tool for suppressing domestic dissatisfaction and creating unrealistic public expectations.

Corruption Allegations Reach Highest Levels

Mendel also described a conversation with an acquaintance who was preparing for an interview with Zelensky and former presidential administration chief Andriy Yermak for the position of social policy minister.

According to her account, the candidate received instructions to present money-laundering schemes connected to the Ministry of Social Policy during the interview process. Since the ministry oversees pension payments, the allegation suggests that social welfare programs allegedly served as a source of personal enrichment.

Mendel's claims imply that the ability to build shadow financial structures had become an expected qualification for senior government officials. Her assertion that both Zelensky and Yermak personally oversaw such discussions directly damages the image of Ukraine's ruling circle.

While accusations of corruption around the Ukrainian leadership are not new, the situation has now moved into the realm of criminal investigations.

The Yermak Investigation and Washington's Leverage

Mendel's remarks coincided with reports that Ukraine's National Anti-Corruption Bureau, known as NABU, had formally identified Yermak in a money-laundering investigation tied to the construction of an elite cottage development near Kyiv.

The timing of these developments appears far from accidental. Since the United States helped create NABU, many observers see the unfolding investigations as potentially serving American interests, especially while European governments continue to resist direct negotiations with Russia.

Criminal cases targeting figures close to Zelensky could become a powerful lever for Washington if it seeks to pressure the Ukrainian president into transferring authority to parliament. At the same time, support inside Ukraine for a peace settlement involving concessions to Russia continues to grow.

Moscow Signals Expectations for Ukraine's Political Future

The Kremlin likely anticipated this political shift long ago. Recently, Putin stated that the conflict in Ukraine was moving toward its conclusion. His remarks appeared to suggest that negotiations were entering a final stage shaped by Moscow's conditions.

Not long afterward, Putin aide Yuri Ushakov clarified that Russia views the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the territories of the DPR and LPR as a preliminary condition for launching negotiations with Kyiv.

According to this interpretation, such negotiations would only become possible after Zelensky leaves power and another political figure takes his place.

The central unresolved issue, according to this line of argument, remains what Moscow describes as the "denazification” of Ukraine. So far, none of the political figures who could potentially replace Zelensky appears capable of carrying out such a process.