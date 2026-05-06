Trump Dresses His Persian Gulf Fiasco as American Triumph

The entire world is laughing at the confusion in the White House, but the members of the Donald Trump administration remain unfazed – so deeply entrenched are they in a sense of exceptionalism that they can no longer substantiate.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by The White House, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Donald Trump and Marco Rubio

The Second US Military Operation Against Iran Begins

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking to journalists, confirmed that Operation Epic Fury against Iran had concluded and announced a transition to a new phase, dubbed Project Freedom.

Rubio outlined Washington's updated objectives. The first is to reopen the Strait of Hormuz so that it is accessible to all on equal terms, free of mines and transit fees — in other words, to restore the status quo that existed before what he described as aggression. The second goal is to "rescue nearly 23,000 civilians from 87 different countries who are trapped in the Persian Gulf and abandoned by the Iranian regime.” One could just as easily have said 23,487 people from 126 countries — it would have sounded even more dramatic.

Rubio also explained how the United States intends to carry out these plans.

"We do not open fire unless we are fired upon first. Understood? We are not attacking them. But if they attack us or a vessel, we must respond. You cannot allow a fast boat to approach a ship and start shooting at it — we will respond,” he said.

Yet how such an approach is supposed to "liberate” anyone remains unclear.

Rubio accused Iran of piracy, despite Donald Trump having stated just a day earlier that it is the United States that is acting like a pirate.

A Sudden Reversal

The most striking development came shortly afterward. Just two hours after Rubio's remarks, Trump — citing a request from Pakistan — announced a suspension of the second phase, ostensibly to give diplomacy with Tehran another chance. This abrupt reversal suggests a state of genuine panic within the White House.

Iranian news agency Tasnim summarized the outcome of Project Freedom as follows:

Several missiles struck a US military patrol boat.

An attack of unknown origin targeted the port of Fujairah in the UAE.

Gasoline prices rose in the United States.

In reality, Trump's team appears deeply concerned about the prospect of a renewed full-scale war, the risk of losing naval assets, and, of course, the political consequences of rising fuel prices. Republican voters are now demanding less talk of war and a stronger focus on the economy.

Disappointing Results of Epic Fury

The results of Operation "Epic fury” are equally underwhelming. Iran has not capitulated, regime change has not occurred, nuclear fuel reserves remain intact, the missile program is untouched, and the so-called "axis of resistance” continues to function.

Who Is Acting Irrationally?

Rubio justified the policy shift by claiming that Iran's leaders are "irrational” because they have "failed to make a rational choice and surrender.” By this logic, the rational course for Iran would be to abandon its nuclear ambitions, cease resistance under sanctions and military pressure, and capitulate.

In reality, Iran is defending its sovereignty, while the United States is attempting to preserve its claim to exceptionalism as a global enforcer.

Many analysts have described Trump's foreign policy as erratic, pointing out that the United States launched a large-scale military operation without a clear long-term strategy or exit plan. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer characterized the president's public threats — including statements about striking power plants and bridges — as "the ramblings of an unhinged madman.” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear likewise called the White House's threats toward Iran "completely insane.”

The core issue is that Iran demonstrates political resilience, whereas the United States appears increasingly unstable. In any prolonged confrontation, Iran stands to gain by maintaining oil revenues, while the United States risks economic strain and political turbulence at home.