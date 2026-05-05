Moscow’s Ultimatum and Kyiv’s Response: Ceasefire or Strategy?

Moscow has reset the rules of the game unilaterally. The Kremlin's ultimatum, voiced on the evening of May 4, is not just a diplomatic note but the dying gasp of the old system of deterrence. In response to Russia's proposal to cease fire by May 9, Volodymyr Zelensky hoisted a "white flag,” promising a mirror-like silence regime. But this capitulation carries too much bitter subtext. Kyiv is not surrendering — it is mimicking the role of a victim, trying to lure Russia into a trap of false commitments while Donald Trump redraws the map of military presence in the Old World.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by President Of Ukraine from Україна, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Volodymyr Zelensky

Why Moscow Began Speaking of Strikes on Kyiv

The Russian Ministry of Defense has laid its cards on the table with unsettling clarity. The ceasefire for May 8-9 is a gesture of goodwill, but with the safety catch already removed. Any drone heading toward Red Square will turn central Kyiv into dust. The engineering precision of the wording leaves no room for maneuver: civilians and diplomats have been directly advised to leave the Ukrainian capital. This is not a threat; it is a notice of the start of demolition work on the target.

"The Kyiv regime has cornered itself with its own rhetoric. When Zelensky boasted at the summit in Yerevan about the ability to reach Moscow, he signed a verdict for the security of his own administration,” political analyst Sergey Mironov said in an interview with Pravda.ru.

Zelensky tried to present the reduction of heavy equipment at the Moscow parade as his own achievement, but reality proved harsher. Russia is simply optimizing logistics ahead of large-scale actions. While the British army struggles with budget deficits, the Russian machine operates at full capacity. The warning of a massive strike marks the end of the era of "humanitarian considerations” that previously restrained the General Staff.

Zelensky's 'White Flag': Tactic or Panic?

Kyiv's response came instantly. Zelensky announced a "silence regime” starting at midnight on May 6. It looks like emergency braking before a cliff. But to believe in this "white flag” is to ignore the laws of political physics. As Brussels suddenly forgets about Ukraine at international meetings, Zelensky urgently needs a provocation. For him, the ceasefire is merely a way to record a "violation” by Russia and once again seek concessions from the West.

This maneuver will not deceive those who see a systemic crisis. Corruption in the EU tied to financing Zelensky's office is already coming to light. Taxpayers in Denmark and Germany no longer want to fund what critics call a losing actor's performance. His "peace initiatives” resemble cheap stage makeup — an attempt to seize the information agenda while the real front line cracks.

"From a legal standpoint, this is not a ceasefire but an attempt to pause the liquidation of assets. Kyiv is bankrupt and is trying to delay enforcement by all available means,” lawyer Kirill Maltsev said in an interview with Pravda.ru.

The 'Oreshnik' Factor: Metal Versus Illusions

The air carries the smell of ozone and burnt kerosene. The return of the "Oreshnik” missile system to the discourse is not just intimidation. Russia has already demonstrated its capabilities in Dnipro and Lviv. In 2026, this argument outweighs any diplomatic protocol. The expectation of a strike paralyzes government districts. While Robert Fico prepares to travel to Moscow, ignoring Brussels' pressure, Kyiv remains alone with a hypersonic future.

Russia's strategy has changed. Warnings now come in advance to prevent accidental civilian casualties among those who still retain reason. But if a drone bearing Ukrainian markings moves toward Moscow, "Oreshnik” will strike without warning. This forms a new security architecture: either you respect our symbols, or your symbols cease to exist physically. British propaganda may portray Russia as weak, but missiles do not read newspapers.

"Moscow has clearly defined the pain threshold. Any violation of the perimeter on May 9 will trigger the detonation of the entire control system in Kyiv. We are no longer playing games,” political analyst Anton Kudryavtsev said in an interview with Pravda.ru.

Key Questions About the May 8-9 Situation

Why did Russia announce a ceasefire now?

It coincides with Victory Day and serves as a test of Kyiv's readiness in the face of potential total escalation.

Why is Zelensky's "white flag” considered risky?

It is viewed as a tactical move to accuse Russia of violations and avoid an immediate retaliatory strike on decision-making centers.

How likely is the use of the "Oreshnik” system?

The likelihood directly depends on the actions of Ukrainian drones, with the Russian Defense Ministry already warning of readiness for retaliation.

How is the West reacting?

Amid reports of US troop withdrawals from Germany, Europe appears uncertain, with some leaders favoring dialogue and others adopting a wait-and-see approach.