Zelensky’s Remarks in Yerevan Ignite Debate Over Armenia’s Geopolitical Shift

Nikol Pashinyan, the Prime Minister of Armenia, had the illusion that it was possible to exist simultaneously within several incompatible systems without paying a price for it, but after Volodymyr Zelensky's statements, he will rid himself of that illusion.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Սէրուժ Ուրիշեան (Serouj Ourishian), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ The view of Yerevan, Armenia

Pashinyan Allowed Zelensky to Threaten Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking from Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, warned that Ukrainian drones could reach Moscow, meaning Russia cannot count on the safety of the Victory Day military parade on May 9.

This holiday is traditionally celebrated in Armenia as Victory Day as well, but this does not concern Nikol Pashinyan in the slightest. Nor does the fact that this constitutes a threat toward his partner in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO). Armenia has suspended its participation but has not withdrawn from the organization. Pashinyan is in a state of euphoria over the fact that leaders of 50 countries and the EU, as well as the NATO Secretary General, arrived to visit him for the 8th summit of the European Political Community (EPC). This gathering carries a distinctly anti-Russian character and uses Armenia as a platform to promote its own interests.

Zelensky, for example, uses it to issue threats against the Russian capital, where Armenians also live and work. He fully understands that Pashinyan is moving toward a rupture in relations with Russia and actively encourages this. Zelensky's goal is to draw as many countries as possible into confrontation with Russia.

"Let's be honest: eight years ago no one would have come here (to Armenia). Eight years ago, at the negotiating table, this country was regarded as a de facto satellite of Russia. The fact that today we see so many new visits to your country is very telling,” said French President Emmanuel Macron.

In other words, Armenia, while remaining a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the CSTO, is at the same time hosting Russia's adversaries to discuss how to deliver it a "strategic defeat” more quickly.

Authorities Restrict Protests in Yerevan

It should not be assumed that all Armenians support this shift in policy. According to 168 am, the authorities effectively paralyzed Yerevan, significantly restricting the freedom of movement of citizens who came out to protest near the Sports and Concert Complex. The delivery of a corresponding letter addressed to the EPC was blocked.

According to official data, money transfers from Russia account for about seven percent of Armenia's GDP. In reality, this figure is significantly higher, as a large share of transfers remains outside the banking system. Russia is the largest source of foreign direct investment and the main consumer of Armenia's agricultural products. Armenia receives gas from Russia at "ridiculously low prices” and develops nuclear energy together with Rosatom. Meanwhile, the EU has decided that the Armenian nuclear power plant should eventually be shut down.

Armenia Will Pay the Price

Armenia has subscribed to an agenda it does not shape, meaning it has lost the ability to generate its own meaning and instead carries alien ideas, enticing its population with promises of a better life in the EU. For a time, Pashinyan believed that it was possible to remain within several incompatible systems without consequences. But there is always a price (a loss of 8-20 percent of GDP); it is simply never announced in advance.

The summit is taking place against the backdrop of preparations for parliamentary elections in Armenia scheduled for June 7, 2026. A sharp reaction from Moscow could negatively affect the country's economy, which would become an argument for the pro-Russian opposition against Pashinyan. This should have happened earlier, but after Zelensky's threats, which Pashinyan allowed, it is becoming inevitable.