Kaja Kallas Sentences European Union to Death Ruling Out Normal Relations with Russia

The European Union preserves the pride of a principled fool condemned to death, who could have received a suspended sentence by compromising with the investigation.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by GrandCelinien, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ EU flag

Kaja Kallas, head of European diplomacy, said at a press conference after a meeting of foreign ministers from the Baltic and Nordic countries in Estonia:

"We must not humiliate ourselves by begging Russia for negotiations," Kallas stated. "There can be no return to normal relations with Russia even after Moscow ends this war,” she emphasized.

Kallas apparently believes that if Europe initiates negotiations, it will look like weakness. This is because, contrary to the narrative that Russia's economy is on the verge of collapse, Moscow is not accepting Kyiv's terms.

In her logic, Moscow would interpret requests for dialogue as a signal that sanctions and military support for Kyiv have exhausted the European Union rather than Russia. This is striking, given that not long ago Kallas confidently advocated the division of Russia "into small states” as a result of a Western victory in the war.

Economic Pressure and Political Reality

How can she now admit that, due to the severance of ties with Russia:

gas prices in the EU have risen by more than 70%,

household energy costs have increased by an average of $130 in just the past month and a half,

high fuel prices have led to industrial decline,

European goods are losing markets to companies from Asia and BRICS countries,

loans to Ukraine are dragging EU states into a debt trap?

For Kallas, acknowledging this would amount to capitulation and resignation, because the "strategic defeat” of Russia is dissipating like smoke and turning into the EU's precarious balancing on the edge of a precipice.

No One Respects the Rules Anymore

Kallas, in an effort to conceal panic, persistently continues to impose "rules” that no one recognizes anymore. When Kosovo and Metohija, with a predominantly Albanian population, were separated from Serbia, Brussels justified its actions as "exceptional circumstances.” But when Crimea and the republics of Donbas declared independence for the same reason (a threat of genocide), recognizing such circumstances was forbidden. Likewise, some are "allowed” to invoke Article 51 of the UN Charter on the right to self-defense (Ukraine), while others are not (Iran).

The Collapse of Old Foundations

The European Union long hid behind the US "nuclear umbrella,” saving on defense, while building welfare states on cheap energy resources from Russia. But when these supports collapsed, no psychological adjustment followed — only the lingering claims of an entitled actor with little substance behind it.

Decline of Influence and Internal Division

It may take very little time before Europe, without any "humiliation,” moves toward negotiations with Russia after new elites come to power, recognize the real situation, and attempt to save their populations from impoverishment.

Days earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz openly stated that Ukraine would eventually have to recognize territorial losses through a referendum, which would "open the path to the EU.” It is evident that Kallas seeks to suppress this view, shared in many European capitals, and impose her own.

It is highly likely that the EU has permanently lost its international agency and respect. French President Emmanuel Macron noted that Europe has managed to damage relations with all major powers — Russia, China, and the United States. This outcome stems from Europe's refusal to "humiliate” itself by seeking compromise, and as a result, it is losing ground on all fronts.