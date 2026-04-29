More and more often, people ask questions that just a couple of years ago would have sounded like the plot of a Hollywood blockbuster: “Will the collective West launch a full-scale war against Russia, and when?”

Photo: ChatGPT: Европа готовится к войне НАТО с Россией by ChatGPT 5.0 is licensed under Свободно распространяемое изображение Europe getting ready for war with Russia

This is not an idle question — amid information noise, hybrid warfare against our country with cyberattacks, and tense NATO exercises near our borders, it demands a cold, rational, and precise answer.

Europe Prepares for a NATO War with Russia

First, the so-called collective West does not exist — each actor pursues its own interests. For the United States, the main adversary is not Russia but China, and without the US, NATO allies, the EU, and Japan lack the capacity to act decisively.

Myth 1: The Collective West as Unified Fist

The most dangerous illusion is to believe that Brussels, Washington, Paris, Berlin, London, or Tokyo act as a monolith. In reality, we observe a classic “alliance dysfunction.” A split grows within NATO: Southern European countries refuse to freeze their economies for the sake of Baltic transit hubs, Germany wavers between deindustrialization and the need for cheap gas, and France traditionally seeks to preserve the appearance of sovereignty.

The “collective West” cannot even agree on how to distribute quotas for artillery shells for Ukraine, let alone coordinate strikes against a target like Russia. War represents the highest and most extreme form of politics, and if unity fails in peacetime, each state will prioritize its own survival in a crisis.

Myth 2: The American Umbrella Is Fraying

The key issue lies in Washington’s strategy: the primary rival for the United States today is China, not Russia. China’s economy, measured by purchasing power parity, has already surpassed that of the US. Beijing’s technological sovereignty, along with the rapid expansion of its navy and missile forces, forces even the Pentagon to acknowledge that victory in the Pacific region is no longer guaranteed.

Fighting on two fronts — against Beijing and Moscow — would be self-destructive even for the United States. American analysts, including RAND Corporation experts, state directly that a simultaneous conflict with two nuclear powers in different parts of the world offers no viable path to victory. As a result, military resources that could theoretically be deployed in Europe remain reserved for the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

Myth 3: Europe’s Strength Without the US

What remains of the “collective West” without the United States? The European Union and post-Brexit Britain. Can they alone wage a full-scale war against Russia?

The answer is clear: European armies resemble well-presented showcases with a limited number of combat-ready brigades and a severe shortage of ammunition. Stockpiles have been depleted by supplies to Kyiv, while the EU’s defense industry remains stalled in bureaucratic processes. Japan, often mentioned in this context, still operates under a pacifist constitution, depends heavily on US missile defense systems, and faces a powerful Chinese military nearby.

Europe’s resource, industrial, and demographic base does not suffice for a conventional war with a nuclear-armed Russia, even without considering Russia’s tactical and strategic arsenal.

What This Means

The answer to “when” sounds cynical: never — at least not in the sense imagined by alarmists. Russia maintains three lines of defense that make a full-scale war an unfavorable option for the West.

Nuclear deterrence in its classical form. There is no bluff.

Shifting US priorities. The Pacific theater outweighs European concerns.

Internal erosion within NATO. The alliance has expanded but not strengthened itself.

However, this does not mean that Western elites will abandon pressure. The conflict will continue — not as a “blitzkrieg,” but as hybrid pressure, sanctions, and information warfare. Attempts to exhaust and destabilize Russia will persist, but a direct large-scale invasion remains unlikely.

The Minimax Principle and Strategic Vigilance

At the same time, complacency is unacceptable. Strategy must follow the minimax principle — minimizing the maximum possible risk. Preparation must focus on the worst-case scenario without losing vigilance.

Even a low probability of a critical outcome demands full readiness. Direct aggression may seem unlikely, but “unlikely” does not mean “impossible.” Large-scale conflicts rarely begin with formal declarations; they often emerge from escalation — a missile strike on a disputed target, a clash involving proxy forces, or a major cyberattack misinterpreted as the start of an invasion.

Even without a unified command, individual actors may take irreversible actions. Moreover, any perceived weakness increases the likelihood of such tests.

The Only Rational Approach

The only sound course of action is to behave as if a full-scale war could begin at any moment.

Continue analyzing and forecasting the decisions of potential adversaries — not to reassure, but to prepare.

Avoid paralysis by fear, but strengthen the military, industry, air defense, communications, and civil defense systems every day.

Do not rely on assumptions of restraint from opponents.

Alarmist headlines form part of information warfare. The task is to remain calm, strengthen alliances beyond the Western sphere, and remember: even within alliances, each actor ultimately acts in its own interest.