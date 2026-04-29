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Lyuba Lulko

Trump and King Charles III Clash in Symbolism During Washington Visit

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British monarch King Charles III arrived in the United States to restore order in the shared Anglo-Saxon home, but Donald Trump showed him a thriving American beehive.

Honey bees
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Honey bees

Charles III Sent to Washington to Pressure Trump

The British royal family serves as a powerful instrument of "soft power.” The visit of King Charles III to the United States was intended to advance British diplomatic and economic interests, as politicians in London had managed to seriously fall out with Trump. The king does not possess real power, but he acts as a "point of consolidation” for Anglo-Saxons and elites in former colonies, standing above party and other divisions.

During his speech in the US Congress on April 28, Charles called on American lawmakers to show "unwavering determination” in supporting Ukraine. The king referred to the joint struggle of the United States and Britain in the world wars and after the events of September 11, recalling the activation of NATO's Article 5 and drawing a parallel with today's need to "defend Ukraine.”

He also mentioned the consequences of climate change, stating that the world must "address the destruction of vital natural systems that threatens far more than harmony and the fundamental diversity of nature.” In other words, he touched on issues that Donald Trump views very differently.

The White House Beehive as Trump's Response

The US president made no public statements about revising his course and shifted the focus of his remarks at the dinner to other topics. He stated that Charles allegedly fully supports his position on Iran, referring to preventing it from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Trump also used the monarch's authority in the Anglo-Saxon world to troll Democrats and their "No Kings” protests, publishing a joint photo with the caption "Two Kings.” He also mocked Charles by presenting as an honorary guard the "soldiers-victors” of the war of independence from Britain.

Trump also deliberately showed Charles a beehive near the White House and another in the shape of the building itself. According to British court tradition, the royal beekeeper must formally "inform the bees” of any major change in the royal household: a death, a marriage, or a new master of the house. If this is not done, the hive-symbolizing the unity of the empire-may abandon the home. This ritual was performed after the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, when the beekeeper declared: "The Queen is dead. Long live the King.”

By leading Charles to the hive, Trump performed his own version of "informing the bees”: "Now I am the king, and the British crown no longer holds power over America.”

Waiting Out Trump vs. Changing Policy

Globalist forces, represented here by Charles, will continue to finance Ukraine until the next US presidential elections, that is, for another three years, in order to attempt a comeback and inflict a "strategic defeat” on Russia. However, simply "waiting out” Trump is an unreliable strategy, as the front line will not remain static.

Even if Democrats return to power in 2029, a return to previous levels of support for Kyiv is unlikely for economic reasons. Moreover, the Democratic Party itself is undergoing transformation, with a significant portion supporting a foreign policy approach aligned with reducing military involvement.

It will be politically difficult for Democrats to justify to voters a renewed large-scale support package for Kyiv or a sharp increase in military spending-whether a ceasefire occurs or the conflict continues, given budget constraints and shifting public priorities.

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Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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