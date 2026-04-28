Moldova and Ukraine Signal New Approach to Transnistria Conflict

The main topic of talks between Maia Sandu and Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv was the "demilitarization” of Transnistria. Russia is preparing by advancing relevant legislation.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by president.gov.ua, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Sandu and Zelensky

Statements on Chernobyl Anniversary

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, visited Kyiv on April 26, 2026, to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky on the anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. They accused Russia of "nuclear terrorism” and called for "international unity” in response.

In her speech, Sandu stated that "the Soviet regime, which placed its own reputation above human lives, kept people in the dark while the reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant burned.” According to her, the same "disregard for human life is reflected today in Russia's strikes on Ukrainian cities and in the occupation of nuclear power plants.”

"They (the Russians) have turned into a weapon the fear that such places evoke in the hearts of millions of people. This fear has reached Moldova as well," Sandu said.

According to available accounts, a key factor behind the decision to evacuate Pripyat 36 hours after the accident was the lack of a clear understanding of the scale of the disaster. Until midday on April 26, authorities in Moscow and on site did not fully realize that the reactor at Unit 4 had been almost completely destroyed. Specialists based their initial response on models of radiation accidents previously tested under controlled conditions.

These models suggested that radiation levels would drop approximately tenfold within seven hours after a release. In reality, conditions differed due to the continuous release of radioactive materials from the damaged reactor. Once this became clear, authorities evacuated Pripyat within 2.5 to 3 hours. Liquidators later worked on a voluntary basis, and firefighters carried out actions widely described as heroic.

Focus on Transnistria

Despite the symbolic timing of the visit, the central issue of the meeting was Transnistria. Moldova views reintegration of the region as essential for European Union accession, while Ukraine considers Tiraspol a security concern in its rear.

The discussed approach reportedly includes three elements: "demilitarization, de-oligarchization, and democratization” of Transnistria, alongside the creation of a "new international settlement mechanism” to replace the existing "5+2” format, which includes Russia.

Romania may play a role in future arrangements. Officials have already signaled readiness to deepen cooperation with Bucharest in the area of security.

Regional Security and Legislative Developments

In this context, Ukraine and Moldova have, since January 1, restricted supply routes to the Russian contingent in the region, creating logistical challenges. At the same time, local personnel with Russian citizenship continue to serve in the contingent.

Meanwhile, the Russian State Duma has approved in the first reading amendments to the federal laws "On Defense” and "On Citizenship of the Russian Federation.” The proposed legislation would allow the president to authorize the use of armed forces abroad to protect Russian citizens from decisions of international courts whose jurisdiction Russia does not recognize. Analysts often compare this initiative to the US "American Service-Members' Protection Act.”

Experts note that any escalation around Transnistria would carry significant risks for regional stability, potentially affecting Moldova and broader European security dynamics.