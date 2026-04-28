World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Alexander Shtorm

NATO Warns of Undersea Infrastructure Threats After Middle East Escalation

World » Europe

A meeting of representatives from NATO countries and European industry took place at NATO headquarters in Brussels. The topic of the gathering focused on discussing the consequences of events in the Middle East for the security of the energy complex and critically important underwater infrastructure.

NATO flag
Photo: Creativecommons by FinnishGovernment, by FinnishGovernment, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
NATO flag

Energy and Infrastructure as Strategic Vulnerabilities

The concern is far from theoretical. Iran has shown the world that every country has its own vulnerable points, and these are not military facilities in the strict sense. They are everything that sustains the economy: the fuel and energy complex and information communications.

Pipes and cables resemble blood vessels and nerves in the human body. Cut or compress one of these threads, and the system begins to fail. The problem becomes even more acute because a significant portion of this infrastructure lies on the seabed. Protecting it proves extremely difficult if someone with technical capabilities decides to sever even a single link in this network.

Recent Incidents Highlight the Risks

No need to look far for examples. Regular cable breaks in the Baltic Sea clearly demonstrate this vulnerability. In many cases, anchors of commercial vessels cause the damage rather than deliberate sabotage. Nevertheless, NATO often presents these incidents as Kremlin operations. The story of the Nord Stream pipelines requires no further explanation.

Iran has now brought its own wartime logic onto the international stage: pipelines, oil refining complexes, and desalination plants have become legitimate targets in Tehran's strategic framework.

Yet, in truth, Iran did not invent this approach. The ideological inspiration traces back to the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines. The West may still face consequences for opening this Pandora's box.

NATO's Response and Strategic Concerns

Returning to the meeting in Brussels, little specific information has emerged beyond general statements such as:

  • reviewed energy vulnerabilities;
  • discussed possible scenarios.

Among NATO structures participating in the discussion were:

  • the NATO Energy Security Centre of Excellence;
  • Allied Maritime Command.

Ambassador Jean-Charles Ellermann-Kingombe chaired the meeting. He summarized the discussion as follows:

"Across the Alliance, this is not only a question of energy markets. It is a matter of security, resilience, and preparedness, closely linked to NATO's core tasks of deterrence and defense. Energy security is vital to ensuring our operational readiness."

It is notable that NATO has begun to express concern. The question remains: what did they expect?

At the same time, their focus appears directed primarily at the consequences for military readiness. A more meaningful approach would involve considering the fate of ordinary people in Europe. Yet, in practice, the rhetoric of human-centered policy increasingly remains just rhetoric.

It is also worth noting that no real actions have yet provided grounds for Europe to worry about its underwater cables and pipelines. Nevertheless, accusations have appeared for years, including claims related to the sabotage of Nord Stream itself.

If no action ever occurs, however, the opportunity may pass. NATO will develop monitoring and protection systems, and creating threats to critical underwater infrastructure will become significantly more difficult.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Alexander Shtorm
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
Germany Signals Ukraine May Need Territorial Concessions for EU Path
World
Germany Signals Ukraine May Need Territorial Concessions for EU Path
UFOs vs Science: Why Evidence Still Falls Short
Science
UFOs vs Science: Why Evidence Still Falls Short
Trump Confirms Talks With Putin Amid Ukraine Peace Efforts
World
Trump Confirms Talks With Putin Amid Ukraine Peace Efforts
Popular
Su-57 and the S-71K Weapon System: Hypersonic and Long-Range Strike Systems

Ukrainian intelligence claims Russia has used the new S-71K “Kover” cruise missile, a Su-57-compatible weapon described as a hybrid drone-missile with extended range and modular warhead design.

Su-57 and the S-71K Weapon System: Hypersonic and Long-Range Strike Systems
Heavy Losses Reported Near Huliaipole as Ukrainian Forces Struggle to Hold Positions
Heavy Losses Reported Near Huliaipole as Ukrainian Forces Struggle to Hold Positions
Shooting at Washington Hilton: Symbolic Venue and Fake Assassination Attempt
Press Correspondents wed to Unemployed Incels — Most Violence is Economic Violence
NATO Warns of Undersea Infrastructure Threats After Middle East Escalation Alexander Shtorm Jews and Arabs: The Lost History of Coexistence Before Modern Conflict Petr Ermilin Germany Scrambles for Oil Alternatives as Druzhba Transit Halts Oleg Artyukov
Vladimir Putin Kisses Young Gymnast at Olympic Reserve School Visit
EU–China Relations Enter Confrontation Phase After New Sanctions Clash
Heavy Snowstorm Hits Moscow: Orange Weather Alert Declared
Heavy Snowstorm Hits Moscow: Orange Weather Alert Declared
Last materials
Jews and Arabs: The Lost History of Coexistence Before Modern Conflict
Zelensky Threatens Israel Over Russian Grain Dispute, Israel Responds
UAE to Exit OPEC and OPEC+ on May 1, Brent Prices Drop Instantly
Germany Scrambles for Oil Alternatives as Druzhba Transit Halts
Smoke Seen from Sochi: Massive Fire After Tuapse UAV Strike
Hezbollah’s Drone Tactics Challenge Israel’s Military Advantage
85-Year-Old Woman Cyclist Plans 20,000 km Journey Across All Russia
Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Port City of Tuapse Three Times in Two Weeks
Press Correspondents wed to Unemployed Incels — Most Violence is Economic Violence
CAT Teams, FBI and Secret Service: Breakdown of Security Response in Washington
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.