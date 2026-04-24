World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
Lyuba Lulko

Growing Discontent in Ukraine: Photos of Exhausted Soldiers Spark Public Outrage

World » Former USSR » Ukraine

Key developments in Ukraine's media space indicate escalating tensions between the authorities and segments of the population.

Exhausted Ukrainian soldier
Photo: скрин из i.petrovna_/Threads by Иваннf Побережнюк is licensed under Pravda.Ru
Exhausted Ukrainian soldier

Reports of Harsh Conditions in the Armed Forces

A scandal has erupted on social media involving soldiers from the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade, operating near Kupiansk. Relatives of the servicemen have reported extremely difficult conditions at frontline positions.

Ivanna Poberezhniuk, the daughter of a former serviceman of the brigade, published photographs showing severely exhausted soldiers and stated that they had been temporarily assigned to the 30th Brigade.

"The men at the positions have no food or water. Command does not respond. Soldiers are losing consciousness from hunger and are drinking rainwater. There are also communication problems. Please share these photos,” she wrote.

Brigade leadership has attributed the situation to logistical difficulties and referred to damaged crossings on the eastern bank of the Oskil River. However, critics argue that the issue reflects deeper problems and claim that soldiers are not being rotated out of difficult positions in a timely manner.

According to most recent reports, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine dismissed the commanders of the 14th Separate Mechanized Brigade and the 10th Army Corps following the publication of the photographs depicting exhausted Ukrainian soldiers. This was reported by the military press service on April 24.

It was established that the command of the 14th Brigade concealed the true state of affairs within the units, prompting a commission of the Ukrainian Ground Forces to launch an investigation.

Mobilization Scandal and Corruption Allegations

Another widely discussed development involves the detention of personnel from a territorial recruitment center in Odesa. They are accused of forcibly mobilizing a man and demanding a payment of $30,000 from his relatives.

Reports suggest that such practices have caused public concern, with some observers comparing them to organized criminal behavior. Allegations include targeted selection of individuals based on financial status, surveillance of movement, and coercive tactics.

According to these accounts, victims were allegedly subjected to intimidation, physical violence, and pressure to sell property in order to avoid being sent to the front line. Official deferments were reportedly ignored in some cases.

Public Reaction and Political Debate

Public commentary reflects growing dissatisfaction, with some citizens expressing the view that the ongoing conflict serves political interests rather than national ones.

At the same time, Member of Parliament Fedir Venislavskyi from the ruling party stated that there is no widespread forced mobilization and proposed a new workforce reservation model. The proposal would require businesses to supply several recruits for each employee granted exemption.

Concerns Over Future Policies

According to various Ukrainian sources, further reforms to the mobilization system may include lowering the draft age. This issue is reportedly linked to broader economic and political considerations.

Meanwhile, the cost of illegal border crossings for draft evasion has reportedly risen significantly, reaching up to $25,000 per person.

Expert Opinions

Former advisor to President Leonid Kuchma, Oleg Soskin, has stated that large-scale forced mobilization has led to serious internal challenges for Ukraine.

He warned that the country may be approaching a critical point of internal instability.

The situation continues to evolve, with ongoing debates about military policy, governance, and social stability shaping the national discourse.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Lyuba Lulko
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
News All >
Now reading
A New Axis in Europe? Magyar, Vienna, and the Battle for EU Influence
Europe
A New Axis in Europe? Magyar, Vienna, and the Battle for EU Influence
Chuchuna Mystery: Wild Men of the Yakut Tundra Explained
Science
Chuchuna Mystery: Wild Men of the Yakut Tundra Explained
Popular
Ukraine Signals 'Solution' on Donbas Without Territorial Concessions

Ukraine says it has a solution for Donbas that satisfies national interests while firmly rejecting any territorial concessions.

Ukraine Signals 'Solution' on Donbas Without Territorial Concessions
Russia Halts Oil Flows to Germany as Berlin Seizes Rosneft Assets
Russia Halts Oil Flows to Germany as Berlin Seizes Rosneft Assets
Russia’s Economy Defies Predictions of Collapse Amid Sanctions and Industrial Growth
NATO Expands Underwater Warfare: Loggerhead Drone and DIANA Program Signal New Military Strategy
France’s Rubis-Class Submarines: The Smallest Nuclear Attack Subs with Big Impact Andrey Mihayloff Russia’s Economy Defies Predictions of Collapse Amid Sanctions and Industrial Growth Lyuba Lulko Putin: Russia Ready to Fight for Its Interests in the Arctic Alexander Shtorm
France and Poland Prepare Joint Nuclear Exercises Targeting Russia and Belarus
A New Axis in Europe? Magyar, Vienna, and the Battle for EU Influence
Chuchuna Mystery: Wild Men of the Yakut Tundra Explained
Chuchuna Mystery: Wild Men of the Yakut Tundra Explained
Last materials
Hairstyles That Age You After 35: 4 Common Mistakes to Avoid
Russian Ice Cream Exports to China Collapse 27-Fold as Local Producers Take Over
Finland Moves Toward Nuclear Sharing with US Using F-35 Jets Near Russia
Woman Dies One Month After Brutal Street Attack During Dog-Walking Dispute
Hidden Dental Killers: Everyday Habits That Destroy Tooth Enamel Faster Than Sugar
Russian Soyuz Launch Infrastructure Blown Up in French Guiana
Pentagon Shake-Up: Why the US Navy Secretary Was Removed Amid Iran Tensions
Russian Pop Star Reacts to Balenciaga Blacklist Over Putin Support
Hungarian PM Peter Magyar’s 'Big War' Remark Sparks Political Storm After Leaked Recording
France’s Rubis-Class Submarines: The Smallest Nuclear Attack Subs with Big Impact
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.